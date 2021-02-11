LR police look to ID killer after shooting at hospital

A man was shot outside CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock about midday Wednesday, police said.

The victim, a Black male, died from his injuries, said officer Eric Barnes of the Little Rock Police Department.

Officers responded to a call at the hospital on North University Avenue and West Markham Street at 11:45 a.m., where they found a man near the emergency response entrance getting medical aid, Barnes said.

Witnesses told police that they heard gunshots coming from the parking lot and saw a red pickup traveling in circles just after hearing the gunshots, Barnes said.

The body of the man who was shot was removed from the vehicle before it sped off down the wrong direction of the hospital's emergency entrance, according to Barnes.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Hundreds of people are in and out of the CHI St. Vincent hospital complex daily. The CHI St. Vincent hospital complex -- which has two entrances, one on North University Avenue, the other at West Markham Street -- includes a main building that houses the hospital, a small hotel, day treatment facilities, surface parking areas, a parking garage, and other health care offices such as optometry.

The hospital did not go into lockdown mode, hospital spokesman Joshua Cook said. Hospital traffic and those with emergencies were guided around investigators at the crime scene, a hospital security worker said.

Police had no description of the driver, and detectives were working with hospital staff to obtain security footage.

"If anyone in the area saw this or their business had surveillance of this area, please reach out to us," Barnes said, adding the Little Rock police anonymous tip line is (501) 371-4636.