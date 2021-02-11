Michigan GOP legislator stands by riot hoax claim

LANSING, Mich. — One of Michigan’s highest-ranking Republicans on Wednesday stood by his false claims that it is a “hoax” to blame supporters of then-President Donald Trump for the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In a private conversation with Democratic Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II on the Senate rostrum that was captured by the chamber’s video feed, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said: “I frankly don’t take back any of the points I was trying to make” but rather “some of the words I chose.” He said the siege was “very real, but the assignment of cause — that was planned weeks and months in advance.”

On Tuesday, Shirkey apologized after the release of an hourlong video of a Feb. 3 meeting in which he told Republicans that the siege at the Capitol “wasn’t Trump people. That’s been a hoax from day one. That was all prearranged.” He questioned why there was not more security and suggested the “staged” event was “done from high,” claiming then-U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell “was part of it. … They wanted to have a mess.”

The statement did not specify the remarks for which he was apologizing, and he did not speak to reporters after the session Wednesday.

Gilchrist said he found Shirkey’s latest statements “quite disturbing” but also unsurprising.