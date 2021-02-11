Mother gets 14 years in meth case

A Texarkana woman was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in federal prison for her role as the leader of a distribution ring responsible for shipping hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine into Central Arkansas over a two-year period.

Lauren Alicia Thompson, 34, pleaded guilty in August to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine -- an offense that carries a penalty of 10 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million. A presentencing report prepared by the federal probation office recommended a guideline sentence range of 14 years to 17.5 years in prison.

In court Wednesday, Thompson's attorney, John M. Pickett of Texarkana, Texas, made an impassioned plea for leniency, asking U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. for the minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. Pickett argued that Thompson had been cooperative with authorities, had no previous criminal history and has been the primary caregiver of her two daughters, ages 14 and 15.

"There is no disputing that it is a serious crime, but it is also a non-violent crime," Pickett said. "She has [her daughters'] support for this downward variance request before the court, she has parental support, her mother and father as well as her grandparents, other extended family as well as support of her community and friends."

Pickett argued that a 10-year sentence, despite being four years below the minimum sentencing range in Thompson's case, would be more than sufficient to protect the public from Thompson's potential to commit future crimes and to act as a deterrent to dissuade others from committing the same offense.

"Ten years in federal prison is substantial," he said. "It's substantial for any crime, much less someone in Ms. Thompson's situation who is a first offender. She has no prior felony convictions."

Pickett acknowledged that Thompson had been arrested several times while she was free on bond after her indictment on the current offense. He attributed the arrests to addiction issues, adding that they were exacerbated by the pressure and stress of the charges against her.

"The guidelines overstate the severity of the crime for which she is being sentenced because of these other factors we have brought to the attention of the court," he said.

In a quiet voice, Thompson apologized to Moody for her actions.

"The best way I can describe it is like being in jail has been like a window has been opened and I can see things more clearly," Thompson said, her voice wavering. "I gave people poison, and I didn't realize I was poisoning them. I poisoned families, I poisoned homes, and I have to live with that every day. I hurt people that I loved, and I'm sorry for it."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Anne Gardner, Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Mike Brooks and brief videos of Thompson's interview with police in 2019 painted a different picture.

Brooks testified that Thompson was responsible for shipping hundreds of pounds of the drug into Arkansas. He described how a confidential source led investigators to Thompson's co-defendant, Roger May.

"He said that his organization, based there in the Texarkana area, was responsible for receiving 55-gallon drums of meth oil, which they converted into hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine," Brooks said.

Brooks said that in 2018 the investigation led to another co-defendant of Thompson's, Brian Dean Morgan, in Faulkner County.

"We knew that he was selling multiple pounds of methamphetamine," Brooks said. "We soon learned that he was traveling to Texarkana to acquire the meth from a source of supply. We followed him to Texarkana on several occasions over several months and learned that he and others were acquiring methamphetamine from Lauren Thompson."

Brooks said Morgan would bring back five to 10 pounds of methamphetamine on each trip to Texarkana and made several trips a week.

In the video, Thompson appeared to be unrepentant and dismissive of investigators.

"I do take a drug and give it to people who, in some cases, can't control it because they're f morons and other people can, um, and that does harm people," Thompson can be heard saying on the video. "Yes, it's against the law, but at the same time, I can keep an eye on my home, I can keep an eye on my kids."

"How much did you make?" one of the officers on the video can be heard asking. "It was pretty substantial wasn't it?"

"I couldn't honestly tell you because I have no idea," Thompson responded. "I made more than doctors and lawyers."

Moody denied Pickett's motion for a downward variance, opting instead to sentence Thompson to the low end of the guideline recommendation, 168 months (14 years), and he encouraged her to access substance abuse and mental health treatment while she is incarcerated.

One of Thompson's co-defendants, Morgan, was sentenced to 168 months in prison last June. Court records indicated that May entered a guilty plea Sept. 30 of last year and is awaiting sentencing. A fourth co-defendant, Joshua David Thompson, is set for trial June 14.