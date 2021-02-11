• Rock legend Bruce Springsteen is facing a drunken driving charge in New Jersey. Springsteen, 71, was arrested Nov. 14 in a part of the Gateway National Recreation Area on the New Jersey coast, a spokesperson for the National Park Service confirmed Wednesday. Daphne Yun, said in an emailed statement to The New York Times that "Springsteen was cooperative throughout the process." He was cited for for driving while under the influence, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. The park is on a narrow, beach-ringed peninsula, with views across a bay to New York. It is about 15 miles north of Asbury Park, where Springsteen got his start as a musician and bandleader and which was later made famous with his debut album, "Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J." Springsteen lives in Colts Neck, about 12 miles from the site of the arrest. A message was left seeking comment with Springsteen's publicist. The arrest was first reported by TMZ.com. The news of the arrest came on the heels of two high-profile appearances by Springsteen. On Jan 20, Springsteen performed as part of President Joe Biden's inauguration, singing "Land of Hope and Dreams" in front of the Lincoln Memorial. During Sunday's Super Bowl, he appeared in a Jeep ad filmed in Kansas urging people to find common ground. In recent months, Springsteen has helped raise money for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund and has promoted mask-wearing on highway billboards that urge people to "Wear a friggin' mask!"

• An historic Krispy Kreme Doughnuts store owned by Shaquille O'Neal was engulfed in flames early Wednesday, heavily damaging the structure. Atlanta fire crews responded to the iconic restaurant on Ponce de Leon Avenue shortly after midnight, news outlets reported. Video posted on social media showed raging flames. Battalion Chief Douglas Hatcher said firefighters saved most of the building after the fire started in the back. No injuries were reported. Hatcher said the cause of the fire was under investigation. The Midtown Krispy Kreme opened in 1965. It was one of the first locations established outside the company's main bases of operations in Winston-Salem, N.C., and Nashville, Tenn. After Martin Luther King Jr.'s funeral in April 1968, the Krispy Kreme fed mourners by donating 150 dozen doughnuts to Atlanta churches. O'Neal bought the store in 2016. "I hope no one was hurt and we will bounce back better than ever," the Basketball Hall-of-Famer said in a statement, pledging to reopen as soon as possible. "In the meantime, our Ponce team members will continue to receive full pay while we identify and offer them roles at other area Krispy Kreme shops."