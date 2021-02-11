Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

• Saul Garcia, 34, of Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of a communications device and distribution of a controlled substance near certain facilities. Garcia was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Amanda Gonzalez, 30, of 27 Cleveleys Lane in Bella Vista was arrested Tuesday in connection with battery and domestic battering. Gonzalez was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Meilaugrau Morman, 32, of 1108 S.W. Apache Drive in Bentonville was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault and possession of firearm by certain persons. Morman was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Gentry

• Daniel Jarnagan, 37, of 415 N. Otis Ave. in Gentry was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Jarnagan was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Roy Ivory, 49, of 308 S. Shiloh St. in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Ivory was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Lami Biti, 22, of 750 S. 4oth St., J-103 in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with forgery. Biti was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Madison County Sheriff's Office

• Dakota Sperling, 24, of 1326 W. Main St. in Huntsville was arrested Tuesday in connection with theft by receiving. Sperling was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.