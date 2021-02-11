Ole Miss wins third in row with victory over Missouri

Mississippi guard Luis Rodriguez raises his hands in celebration Wednesday after the Rebels defeated No. 10 Missouri 80-59 in Oxford, Miss. (AP/Rogelio V. Solis)

OXFORD, Miss. -- The recent mastery of ranked teams continued Wednesday night for Mississippi as Jarkel Joiner scored 21 points as the Rebels beat No. 10 Missouri 80-59.

Ole Miss (11-8, 6-6 SEC) stretched its win streak to three games, including a win over No. 16 Tennessee and the No. 10 Tigers. The surge left the Rebels in the middle of a logjam of the SEC standings, with eight teams within three games of each other.

"Having success gave us confidence," Mississippi Coach Kermit Davis said. "We didn't give up baskets in transition and did a good job staying in front of them. You can't let Missouri play downhill."

Devontae Shuler and Luis Rodriguez added 15 points apiece for the Rebels (11-8, 6-6 SEC).

Ole Miss used a 17-2 run that spanned the final two minutes of the first half and the opening three minutes of the second half to build a 51-37 lead. The Rebels led by as many as 22 points midway through the second half as Missouri never seriously threatened again.

Dru Smith led Missouri (13-4, 6-4) with 17 points as the loss snapped a three-game winning streak. Javon Pickett added 10 points for the Tigers.

NO. 5 VILLANOVA 96, MARQUETTE 64

VILLANOVA, Pa. -- Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored a season-high 27 points to lead No. 5 Villanova over Marquette.

Collin Gillespie added 16 points and 11 assists, and Jermaine Samuels scored 14 for the Wildcats (13-2, 8-1 Big East), who have won 10 of 11. Robinson-Earl made 10 of 11 shots, including all 5 three-point tries, and added 8 rebounds.

Dawson Garcia scored 28 points and D.J. Carton had 13 for Marquette (9-11, 5-9).

NO. 8 HOUSTON 82, SOUTH FLORIDA 65

TAMPA, Fla. -- Quentin Grimes had 29 points and Houston beat South Florida, spoiling the Bulls' first game in 32 days because of coronavirus interruptions.

Tied at 25 at the eight-minute mark, the Cougars (17-2, 11-2 American Athletic) pushed out to a 43-35 halftime lead. DeJon Jarreau scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half and also had 8 assists.

Houston pushed the pace in the second half and outscored USF 29-8 in the first 9:18 of the half to take a 72-44 lead. South Florida (7-6, 3-4) got as close at 76-61 with 6:01 remaining.

NO. 9 VIRGINIA 57, GEORGIA TECH 49

ATLANTA -- Trey Murphy III scored 18 points, Kihei Clark added 14 and No. 9 Virginia pulled away from Georgia Tech.

The Cavaliers (14-3, 10-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) finished on a 16-5 run in a game that was tight most of the way.

Georgia Tech (9-7, 5-5) lost to Virginia for the second time this season.

NO. 15 IOWA 79, NO. 25 RUTGERS 66

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Joe Wieskamp scored 26 points and Luka Garza overcame a slow start to score 22 as Iowa beat Rutgers.

The Hawkeyes (14-6, 8-5 Big Ten), who fell out of the top 10 of The Associated Press poll this week for the first time this season, were coming off a stretch of four losses in the last five games.

Wieskamp, who had 16 points in the first half, added 10 rebounds.

Geo Baker led Rutgers (11-7, 7-7) with 11 points.

NO. 16 TENNESSEE 89,

GEORGIA 81

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Jaden Springer scored a career-high 30 points to lead No. 16 Tennessee over Georgia.

Santiago Vescovi added 19 points, Josiah-Jordan James had 18 points and Keon Johnson scored 11 for the Volunteers (14-4, 7-4 SEC).

Tennessee was playing without 6-6 senior Yves Pons, who is nursing a right knee injury. Pons, a leader in rebounds and blocked shots, had scored 69 points in the last five games.

K.D. Johnson scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half to lead the Bulldogs (12-7, 5-7).

NO. 21 WISCONSIN 61, NEBRASKA 48

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Jonathan Davis made two big baskets to help Wisconsin pull away late, and the No. 21 Badgers overcame a poor shooting performance to beat Nebraska.

The Badgers (15-6, 9-5 Big Ten) swept the season series and have won six in a row over the Huskers. Nebraska (4-11, 0-8) has lost 25 consecutive games against Big Ten opponents.

Wisconsin shot 32.3%, its second-worst mark of the season, but still managed to hand the Huskers their third consecutive double-digit loss.

SEC MEN

LSU 94, MISSISSIPPI ST. 80

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Cameron Thomas scored 25 points, Javonte Smart had 22 points and 11 assists, and LSU pulled away down the stretch to beat Mississippi State.

Darius Days added 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Trendon Watford had 14 points for LSU (12-6, 7-4 SEC).

Tolu Smith had 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for Mississippi State (11-10, 5-7).

TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 2 CONNECTICUT 70,

SETON HALL 49

STORRS, Conn. -- Freshman Paige Bueckers scored 23 points and No. 2 UConn overcame an early 11-point deficit to beat Seton Hall.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Huskies (15-1, 12-0 Big East), who were coming off Monday's overtime win over top-ranked South Carolina.

Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) was held scoreless on 0-of-6 shooting.

Mya Jackson and former UConn player Andra Espinoza-Hunter each had 15 points for Seton Hall (9-4, 7-3).

No. 7 BAYLOR 82, TEXAS TECH 50

LUBBOCK, Texas -- NaLyssa Smith had 28 points and 13 rebounds as Baylor won to extend its decade-long winning streak over Texas Tech to 24 games in a row.

Smith's 22nd career double-double was her eighth in 10 games for the Big 12-leading Lady Bears (15-2, 10-1 Big 12).

Vivian Gray finished with 12 points for Texas Tech (9-11, 4-10).

WISCONSIN 75, No. 12 OHIO STATE 70

MADISON, Wis. -- Imani Lewis scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Sara Stapleton added 13 points and 10 boards, and Wisconsin beat Ohio State.

Wisconsin (5-13, 2-13 Big Ten) had been outscored by an average of 17.5 points per game in its first 14 conference games this season, including an 11-game losing streak.

Dorka Juhasz led Ohio State (12-3, 8-3) with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

No. 15 INDIANA 90, PENN STATE 65

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Mackenzie Holmes scored 25 points, Grace Berger secured her third triple-double of the season and Indiana beat Penn State.

Berger had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the Hoosiers.

Ali Patberg added 16 points and 8 rebounds, and Aleksa Gulbe scored 15 points for Indiana (12-4, 10-2 Big Ten Conference).

Niya Beverley scored 16 points for Penn State (8-8, 5-7).

No. 19 WEST VIRGINIA 69, KANSAS 61

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. -- Kysre Gondrezick scored 19 points, Esmery Martinez and Kari Niblack added 17 apiece, and West Virginia beat Kansas for its 11th consecutive victory.

West Virginia (16-2, 10-2 Big 12) led by 16 points early in the third quarter and had a 63-53 advantage with 2:11 remaining.

Holly Kersgieter had career highs with 25 points and four steals to lead Kansas (7-10, 3-8).

No. 22 DEPAUL 81, ST. JOHN'S 73

NEW YORK -- Sonya Morris scored 21 points, Deja Church added 18 and No. 22 DePaul beat St. John's 81-73 on Wednesday night, spoiling Leilani Correa's third straight game with 30-plus points.

Lexi Held finished with 14 points, 8 assists and 6 steals for DePaul (11-4, 8-2 Big East Conference).

Lelani Correa scored 33 points on 14-of-30 shooting for St. John's (5-11, 2-9).