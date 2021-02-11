100 years ago

Feb. 11, 1921

ASHDOWN -- H. M. Cottrell, agriculturist of the Arkansas Profitable Farming Bureau of the Little Rock Board of Commerce, who is here studying agricultural conditions in this section, today expressed himself as much gratified over the situation as he found it here. He has learned that Little River county farmers and bankers are unanimous in their desire to make every farm in the county self-sustaining in 1921. Some of the banks have notified their farmer customers that they will not loan a dollar to buy feed for the animals or for the farm in 1922.

50 years ago

Feb. 11, 1971

• The presidents of the state-supported colleges and universities Wednesday gave their support to Governor Bumpers' $36 million tax package while still maintaining the proposed increases didn't meet the needs of higher education. Meeting at Little Rock as the state Association of College and University Presidents, the 11 administrators issued a statement saying they would support the governor's proposed tax program even though it "does not produce the money to meet our needs."

25 years ago

Feb. 11, 1996

• Members of the Coalition of Little Rock Neighborhoods agreed Saturday to oppose construction of a 24-hour Waffle House restaurant on Markham Street across from War Memorial Stadium. "The later you stay open, the more it's going to be problematic for crime," said Paul Crawford, president of the Hillcrest Residents Association. About a dozen representatives of neighborhood associations attended Saturday's coalition meeting. The Little Rock Planning Commission deadlocked last month over whether it should amend the city's land-use plan to accommodate the proposed Waffle House by changing the area's zoning from office to commercial use.

10 years ago

Feb. 11, 2011

• Slush-soaked turnoffs, buried residential roads and snow-packed interstates continued to bring traffic to a lull Thursday and sapped response times for area emergency responders. Police, fire and emergency medical services officials said they saw average response times slow considerably -- some even came close to doubling -- and despite some modest thawing Thursday afternoon, officials expected today to be more of the same. "The streets thawed out a little, but it's going to freeze hard tonight and create spots of black ice," Jon Swanson, the director of Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services, said Thursday. "The potential for serious accidents will come back in the morning ... we'll get around slower, but OK."