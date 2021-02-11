People going to homeless shelters out of options, social worker says

Donna Oliver (right), a social worker at the Salvation Army in Pine Bluff, talks to Terenisha Loudermilk, an intern from UAPB, about the quarters reserved for women at the shelter. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)

When the temperature plummets, as it is expected to do for the next few days, one might expect the occupancy at homeless shelters to rise, but that is not necessarily the case in Pine Bluff.

For one, there is only the one facility in town that takes the homeless -- the Salvation Army. And it's fortunate that bad weather doesn't force more people to look for lodging because the Salvation Army is close to being full already, according to Donna Oliver, a social worker at the facility at 501 E. 12th Ave.

Oliver, working with Terenisha Loudermilk, an intern from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, on Wednesday morning, said that while the number of homeless people the agency sees fluctuates and can sometimes rise when the weather gets rough, there might be just as many people spending the night there during the summer.

Temperatures in Pine Bluff will be in the teens for the next several days with ice, sleet and snow sprinkled into the forecast. But even those raw conditions don't always push the shelter numbers up.

"It's rarely just from bad weather," she said. "If people come in, it's because they are out of options. No one wants to be homeless."

Oliver said when someone goes to the shelter, it's usually because they have had a falling out with their family or significant other and suddenly have nowhere to sleep.

"They can just be ordinary people who are experiencing extraordinary circumstances," she said. "Basically, they don't have anywhere to go. Until we assess their circumstances, we don't know if there are underlying situations that are causing them to be homeless."

Money, she said, may not be an issue. Rather, it could be that the person "lacks the resources to obtain housing," she said.

That can occur when a person is trying to get a job, she said, and has no identification or Social Security card.

And occasionally, one may assume that someone is homeless when they are not.

"In our area, you may see someone standing on a corner asking for money," she said, "and we find out later they are not homeless at all."

The agency has about 16 beds for men, arranged in bunk-bed fashion in one large dorm room. For women, there are six beds. There is also a small separate room for men, and on the women's side, there is a room big enough for a mother with a few children.

The number of available beds might sound sufficient, but during the pandemic and the demands of social distancing, the 16 beds for men become eight, and the six beds for women become three.

That means when calls come in for lodging from someone in need, there's a better chance during the pandemic that they will not find a bed. When that happens, Oliver said the agency calls other facilities, particularly ones in Little Rock, where there are multiple resources available for the homeless.

"We don't want to turn anybody away," Oliver said, "but covid has changed the way we do things."