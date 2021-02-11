Pine Bluff police investigate city's first homicide of 2021

FILE - A Pine Bluff police vehicle is shown in this 2009 file photo.

The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Thursday afternoon on West 29th Avenue, police said.

According to Sgt. Richard Wegner, it was the first homicide of the year to happen in Pine Bluff.

Police responded to the 1200 block of West 29th Ave., about a mile north of Jefferson Regional Medical Center, in reference to a possible body outside a residence, police said.

Upon arrival, they found the body of an adult black male with possible gunshot wounds, according to a news release from police.

The man, who had not yet been identified as of Thursday afternoon, was pronounced dead by the county coroner at 1:57 p.m., police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Pine Bluff Police Department's Detective Division at (870) 730-2090 or Dispatch at (870) 541-5300.