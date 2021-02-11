Police ID man, 47, fatally shot outside Little Rock hospital

Police on Thursday released the name of a 47-year-old Conway man who was fatally shot outside CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock.

Officers responding to a “subject down” call at about 11:45 a.m. found Brian Keith Britt suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a news release by Little Rock police. Britt died as a result of his injuries, the release states.

Witnesses told police that they heard gunshots coming from the parking lot and saw a red pickup traveling in circles just after hearing the gunshots, Sgt. Eric Barnes said.

The body of the man who was shot was removed from the vehicle before it sped off down the wrong direction of the hospital's emergency entrance, according to Barnes.

Authorities found the pickup and are working several leads, police said in a Twitter post on Thursday morning.

Hundreds of people are in and out of the CHI St. Vincent hospital complex daily. The CHI St. Vincent hospital complex -- which has two entrances, one on North University Avenue, the other at West Markham Street -- includes a main building that houses the hospital, a small hotel, day treatment facilities, surface parking areas, a parking garage, and other health care offices such as optometry.

The hospital did not go into lockdown mode, hospital spokesman Joshua Cook said. Hospital traffic and those with emergencies were guided around investigators at the crime scene, a hospital security worker said.

"If anyone in the area saw this or their business had surveillance of this area, please reach out to us," Barnes said, adding the Little Rock police anonymous tip line is (501) 371-4636.