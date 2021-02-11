Prep Sports Roundup

PREP BASKETBALL

Boys

FS Northside 60, LR Catholic 42

The Grizzlies dominated the second half, outscoring Catholic 35-17 to claim a 6A-Central Conference win Tuesday night.

Northside (10-10, 6-5) grabbed the early lead, but Catholic rallied to tie the game 25-25 at halftime. The Grizzlies outscored the Rockets 20-9 in the third quarter to take control.

Jacob Joe scored 23 points, including five 3-pointers, to pace the Grizzlies. Tamaury Releford added 16 points and 8 rebounds.

Northside is scheduled to host Conway on Friday.

Elkins 66, Lincoln 46

Kain Johnson had 22 points to lead a trio of Elkins players in double figures as the Elks retained their grip of second place in the 3A-1 Conference standings with a win over Lincoln.

Josh Allan added 16 points and Aiden Underdown 13 for Elkins (13-7, 8-3), which led 15-7 after one quarter and extended it to 34-22 at halftime and 53-33 after three quarters.

Dayton Davis led Lincoln with (12-11, 6-5) with 12 points.

The New School 62, Ozark Catholic 39

The Cougars broke open a tight game with a big third quarter to claim the victory and the 1A-1 West Conference title.

The New School (30-3, 11-1) led only 28-21 at halftime, but outscored the Griffons 17-6 in the third quarter to push the lead to 45-27.

Evan Goldman and Gunner Husnian led a balanced attack with 13 points each for The New School. Michael Hardiman chipped in 12.

Siloam Springs 50, Alma 35

Siloam Springs boys defeated Alma for the first time since 2016 on Tuesday night with a victory at Charles B. Dyer Arena.

Alma had won 10 straight in the series. Siloam Springs' last victory prior to Tuesday night was a 73-46 win at Alma on Jan. 26, 2016.

The Airedales (8-10, 2-8 5A-West) took an 8-0 lead but Siloam Springs (10-12, 5-6) got back in it and eventually led 9-8 before trailing 11-10 after the first quarter.

Siloam Springs took a 20-17 lead at halftime and 36-25 advantage going into the fourth quarter.

Carter Winesburg led Siloam Springs with 15 points, including four 3-pointers.

Josh Stewart added 14 for the Panthers, while Dalton Newman had 10.

Drew Battles led Alma with 19 points, including five 3-pointers.

Harrison 74, Shiloh Christian 73

Ethan Edwards' late free throw completed Harrison's fourth-quarter comeback as the Goblins slipped past Shiloh Christian in a 4A-1 Conference game in Goblin Arena.

Harrison trailed by as many as 17 points in the third quarter and faced a 43-31 deficit going into the fourth quarter before the Goblins really. Harrison eventually tied the game at 73 before Edwards made a steal and was fouled, then hit one of two free throws with 11.9 seconds remaining to put the Goblins in front.

Logan Plumlee finished with 28 points to lead Harrison, while Edwards added 12. Jeremiah Washington led Shiloh with 27 points.

Valley Springs 64, Green Forest 46

Valley Springs pulled away from Green Forest with a 14-4 run in the third quarter as the Tigers earned a 3A-1 Conference victory.

Valley Springs (18-9, 7-4) had an early 15-8 lead trimmed down to 28-26 at halftime but the outburst allowed the Tigers to extend their lead to a 42-30 margin.

Trell Trammell had 17 of his 19 points in the first half to lead a trio of Valley Springs in double figures, while Brock Lippe and Griffin Stuart added 13 apiece. Daniel McDonald led Green Forest with 15 points, followed by Tony Gonzalez with 10.

Farmington 43, Gentry 19

Farmington moved closer to having all of its 4A-1 Conference tournament games at home as the Cardinals rolled to a victory over Gentry.

Farmington (17-4, 10-1) will finish as the West Division's top seed with a Friday against Pea Ridge.

Acorn 64, Mountainburg 58 (OT)

Junior standout Damion Bohlman scored 30 points to help lead Acorn to an overtime win over Mountainburg, snapping the Dragons' nine-game winning streak.

Ethan Gregory had 16 points for the Dragons (16-4, 8-2). Teammates Jodin Davidson and Waylon Cluck added 13 and 11 points, respectively. Mountainburg's Sam Ortlieb added eight.

With the win, Acorn improves to 18-5 overall and 10-2 in the 2A-4 West.

Charleston 65, Hackett 50

The Charleston Tigers avenged an earlier loss to Hackett in 3A-4 play.

Brandon Scott and Brevyn Ketter each scored 20 for the winners (7-7, 7-5). Charleston's Trenton Goodson contributed 14.

Charleston will close out the regular season Friday at Danville.

Lamar 66, Perryville 32

The Lamar Warriors reached a number of milestones in Tuesday's win over Perryville.

Ethan Kendall surpassed 1,000 career points and 200 3-point baskets by pouring in 24 points in the team's victory. Lamar (15-4, 11-2) has won 11 of 13 games heading into today's clash with Atkins.

Jerron Massengale eclipsed 500 career rebounds in Tuesday's win. Also, Bradlee Kemp had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Jamarey Larking added 10 points and eight assists.

Waldron 53, Booneville 38

Gada Wagner scored 20 points to help lead the 3A-4 champion Waldron Bulldogs to a win over Booneville.

The Bulldogs (20-5, 12-1) got 10 points from Isaac Villerreal. Blake Jones had 12 points and four 3-pointers for the Bearcats (14-4, 8-4). C.J. Johnson and Jacob Herrera finished with nine points each.

Cedarville 50, Paris 42

Austin Swaims scored 11 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter to power Cedarville to a victory over Paris in 3A-4 play.

The Pirates (12-9, 8-4) broke open a close game by outscoring the Eagles (11-11, 6-7) 11-2 in the final eight minutes.

Caleb Cunningham had 11 points and Sam Muldrow and Jesse Wells added 10 apiece for the Eagles.

Girls

Gravette 58, Huntsville 36

Gravette built a 33-22 halftime lead and celebrated its seniors with a 4A-1 Conference victory over Huntsville.

Shylee Morrison had 23 points and was the only player in double figures for the Lady Lions (13-6, 6-4), who stretched their lead to a 45-29 margin after three quarters.

Tanna Wilson led Huntsville with 12 points.

Siloam Springs 54, Alma 47

Siloam Springs won its third straight with the 5A-West Conference win at Alma on Tuesday night.

The Lady Panthers (15-6, 7-4) led 10-9 after the first quarter, 23-17 at halftime and 41-32 going into the fourth quarter.

Brooke Ross led Siloam Springs with 19 points, while Brooke Smith added 11 and Sydney Moorman nine.

Kenzie Rushing and Loryn Kelley each scored 14 points for Alma, with Rushing hitting four 3-pointers and Kelley three. Chloe Trusty hit three 3-pointers and added 11 points, while Halyn Carmack had eight points, including two treys. Alma hit 12 3-pointers overall.

Pea Ridge 63, Prairie Grove 58

The Lady Blackhawks overcame foul trouble with senior Blakeleef Winn scoring 12 points in a balanced effort in 4A-1 action Tuesday.

Pea Ridge led 17-7 after one quarter and pulled away with a 22-7 surge in the third quarter.

Freshman Leah Telgemeier had 13 points to lead Pea Ridge, which can clinch the 4A-1 Conference's West Division title with a win Friday at home against Farmington.

Trinity Dobbs led Prairie Grove with 17 points.

Harrison 55, Shiloh Christian 45

Harrison outscored Shiloh Christian 18-2 in the second quarter as the Lady Goblins continued their winning ways during a 4A-1 Conference game in Goblin Arena.

The outburst helped Harrison (16-0, 10-0) change a three-point deficit to a 28-15 halftime cushion, then the Lady Goblins extended that to a 42-24 margin after three quarters.

Alex Hill had 19 points and Mariah Hudson had 14 for Harrison. Hailey Tunnell finished with 14 for Shiloh Christian (15-5, while Anna McCredy chipped in 11.

Farmington 46, Gentry 32

Tori Kersey and Trinity Johnson each had 13 points as Farmington knocked off Gentry during a 4A-1 Conference game in Cardinal Arena.

Kersey did all her scoring in the first half as the Lady Cardinals jumped out to an early 20-5 lead and owned a 28-15 halftime cushion.

Randi Bollinger led Gentry with 13 points.

Elkins 58, Lincoln 38

Kingslee Kester had 23 points to lead Elkins to a 3A-1 Conference victory over Elkins.

Tiara Jackson was the only other Lady Elk in double figures with 15 points.

Mulberry 50, County Line 47 (OT)

Mulberry maintained a hold on first place in the 1A-1 West with an overtime victory over County Line.

The Lady Yellowjackets improved to 16-7 overall and 10-1 in the league.

Jayleigh Sith led the Indians (12-15, 8-4) with a game-high 22 points.

Paris 53, Cedarville 52

Jadyn Hart scored 23 points and the Paris Lady Eagles upset Cedarville in 3A-4 play.

Jacee Hart added nine for the winners (10-11, 5-8).

Katie McBroom led Cedarville (17-4, 9-3) with 15 points. Chloe Morrow and MaKayla Pearcy added 14 and 10, respectively.

Booneville 60, Waldron 39

Booneville clinched its first winning season since 2003-04 with a victory over Waldron.

Leigh Swint led the winners (12-8, 7-6) with 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Joleigh Tate finished and Heaven Sanchez added 12 points and seven rebounds apiece. Sanchez also dished out three assists and had five steals.

Rheagan Sanford led Waldron (3-19, 1-12) with 18 points. Teammate Hailey Stidman added 13.

Lamar 50, Baptist Prep 42

Amber Brown scored 14 points to pace Lamar to a win over Perryville in 3A-5 play.

The Lady Warriors' Karley Williams added 10.

Lamar (14-6, 8-5) will conclude conference play today against Atkins.

Mansfield 47, Johnson County Westside 37

The Mansfield Lady Tigers rolled to a win over Johnson County Westside.

Chloe Creekmore finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for the winners (18-4, 11-1). Natalie Allison added eight points and seven rebounds and Makayla Strutton finished with eight points, five boards, three steals and three assists.

The Lady Tigers' Brooke Wright added eight rebounds and two blocks.

Charleston 40, Hackett 31

Rylee Ross scored 15 points to pace Charleston to a win over the Hackett Lady Hornets in 3A-4 play.

Brooke Groen contributed 13 points in Charleston's victory. The Lady Tigers (10-8, 8-5) wrap up the regular season Friday at Danville.

Acorn 74, Mountainburg 37

Acorn locked up the top seed in the 2A-4 West with a win over Mountainburg.

Annie Beasley and Kailey France finished with 16 and 15 points, respectively, for the Lady Dragons (9-10, 7-5).

Berryville 47, Huntsville 32

Berryville jumped out to an early 19-4 lead and defeated Huntsville in a makeup 4A-1 Conference game Monday night.

Lilli Compton had 22 to lead the Lady Bobcats, who led 25-13 at halftime and 34-22 after three quarters, while Hannah Youngblood added 10. Madisyn Thomas led Huntsville with 11 points.