School news: Arkansas State announces graduates

Brian Rice of Fort Smith has earned a Doctor of Public Administration degree from Valdosta State University.

Rice was among nearly 900 students who completed their degree requirements during the fall semester 2020.

Established in 1906, Valdosta State University in Valdosta, Ga., offers more than 100 degree, certificate and endorsement programs on campus and online for undergraduate and graduate students, as well as a full menu of extracurricular activities.

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith School of Education recently celebrated three of its graduates for being named among the first recipients of the 2020-21 High Reliability Teacher (HRT) Cohort for Arkansas program.

Kyle Bates and Hannah Sandifer, both of Fort Smith, and Joshua Bogdon of Harrison secured three of the program's 15 seats.

Participants in the HRT Cohort for Arkansas receive intensive support as they implement and deepen their understanding of student learning and instructional teaching strategies. They now have the opportunity to complete the HRT Level I and II certifications which qualify an educator to earn the Master Teacher Professional designation.

University of Alabama

A total of 13,128 students enrolled during the fall 2020 term at the University of Alabama made the Dean's List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President's List with academic records of 4.0 (all A's). The UA Dean's and President's Lists recognize full-time undergraduate students.

Included on the President's List were:

Andrea Kugler of Bella Vista; Elizabeth Bury of Bentonville; Margaret Joyce of Bentonville; Ariana Rivera of Bentonville; Mary Graves of Fayetteville; James Hall of Fayetteville; Emma Henry of Fayetteville; Lily Henry of Fayetteville; and Katherine Upchurch of Fayetteville.

Included on the Dean's List were:

Nicholas Herlevic of Bentonville; Ellie Doyle of Rogers; Daniel Cooper of Siloam Springs; and Faith Davis of Springdale.

The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, the state's oldest and largest public institution of higher education, is a student-centered research university dedicated to achieving excellence in scholarship, collaboration and intellectual engagement; providing public outreach and service to the state of Alabama and the nation; and nurturing a campus environment that fosters collegiality, respect and inclusivity.

Arkansas State

Arkansas State University has announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at fall commencement, held Dec. 20 in Centennial Bank Stadium.

Undergraduates with a 4.0 GPA are designated Summa Cum Laude. Those with a GPA of 3.8-3.99 are Magna Cum Laude; and those with a GPA of 3.6-3.79 are Cum Laude.

Benton County

Bella Vista: Kelly Rae Parker; Rebecca L. Holtz; Karen Deshay Wright; Jenny M. Humble; Hannah McCall Darby.

Bentonville: Brian Thomas Sartain; Anna Grace Herrington.

Centerton: Cynthia Beth Finstrom; Sarah Diehl; Andrew H. Apple, Cum Laude.

Garfield: Elizabeth Joy Stein.

Gentry: Crystal DeeAnn King; Melissa Yvonne Wilson.

Rogers: Jennifer Kristine Furstenberg Nolan John Moyer; Amy Leann Cappetta Elizabeth Ann Mitchell.

Siloam Springs: Natalie Hutto; Cynthia Marie Lyons.

Springdale: Nancy Renee Lively; Spencer P. Perryman.

Boone County

Diamond City: Sabrina Sturtevant, Summa Cum Laude.

Harrison: Lisa Kay Huff; Heather Amy Blackwell; Morgan Delani Hester; Boone W. Hooker.

Carroll County

Eureka Springs: Heath Neal.

Crawford County

Alma: Brianna Elisabeth Stubbs, Cum Laude.

Mountainburg: Leslee G. Birchfield; Nichole D. Dapson-Yardley.

Van Buren: Heather Kay Dillard; Savannah Garner; John C. Lehman; Darbi Jenae Owen, Honors Program.

Madison County

Hindsville: Jennifer Joan Hoskins.

Huntsville: Anna Cannon; Sherry Lynn Littrell; Tiffany Joan Loghry; Sarah Pauline Brown.

Sebastian County

Fort Smith: Judith E. Velosky; Angela L. Brewer; Robert E. Jones; Daniel W. Cash; Christopher W. Harmon; Myndi Melissa Keyton; Kaitlyn Hope Smith; Tammy L. Gramlich; Kimberly Diane Tuttle; Candice Nicole Harris; Savannah Danae Mizell; Glena G. Wilhite.

Greenwood: Travis Lee Sandifer; Hilary JoAnn Huneycutt; Elizabeth Anne Rodden.

Lavaca: Hayli Ruth Brown; Justin Dale Wyles; Lori M. Mello.

Washington County

Farmington: Amber Elaine Stucki.

Fayetteville: Lindsay Christine Rankin; Matthew W. Parker; Kimberly M. O'Meara; Landie Allison Lee; Randy Lynn Oxford; Jennifer Sue House, Magna Cum Laude; Timothy Ewin Vandever; Michele Rae Price.

Lincoln: Rachel Ann Wilton, Magna Cum Laude.

Prairie Grove: Julian Mitchel Cameron; Susan Hall; Mari E. Wetzel.

Springdale: Richard Campbell; Lisa Kay Kerns; Tracy Darlene Whelan; Stacy Ann Perry; Margaret Lyndsey Strange; Ashley Renae Davis; Elizabeth Marie Carter; Amanda Casamayor; Crosby H. Tuck; Kelsey L. Scroggins.

West Fork: Brent Edmon Parks.

