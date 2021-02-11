SEC drive hits 5

Arkansas freshman Davonte Davis celebrates after clinching the victory with a steal in the final seconds against Kentucky on Tuesday night in Lexington, Ky. The Razorbacks have won five SEC games in a row, their longest such streak since 2017. (Photo courtesy of the SEC)

FAYETTEVILLE -- When it comes to current SEC winning streaks, none of the conference's three nationally ranked teams -- No. 10 Missouri, No. 11 Alabama and No. 16 Tennessee -- has the longest.

That distinction goes to the University of Arkansas, which beat Kentucky 81-80 on Tuesday night at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., to stretch the Razorbacks' SEC winning streak to five games.

It's the longest SEC winning streak for Arkansas (15-5, 7-4) since the Razorbacks won five games in a row in 2017 over Missouri, Texas A&M, LSU, Vanderbilt and Alabama.

Arkansas began its current streak by erasing a 19-point deficit to beat Auburn, then beat Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and Mississippi State leading into the Kentucky game. The Razorbacks overcame a 13-point deficit to beat Mississippi State.

"It's awesome," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said of the streak. "I mean, it's hard to win a game in this league."

The Razorbacks will go for their sixth consecutive SEC victory at Missouri on Saturday.

"It's amazing," Arkansas freshman guard Davonte "Devo" Davis said. "We're going to continue this roll. We're going to go into Missouri and execute down the stretch, execute our plays, do what we have to do on defense and just play our keys and do our job and come out of Missouri with a win for the sixth game in a row."

Before the Razorbacks started their winning streak, they suffered back-to-back road losses at LSU 92-76 and Alabama 90-59.

"Everybody knows we didn't have our best night on those two nights, but I think we're really locking in defensively for the most part," Arkansas senior guard Jalen Tate said. "At the moment, we've had some really good stretches."

Arkansas had last weekend off after its scheduled home game against Texas A&M was postponed because of covid-19 positive tests, contact tracing and quarantining within the Aggies' program.

"We were able to get a little rest," Tate said. "We've got to keep our head down and keep working.

"We've built the culture this far to be a working team, a working man's program, honestly. So just being able to do that and just seeing everybody in the gym every day, you have the utmost confidence in yourself and your teammates."

Davis and Tate made key plays in the final seconds at Kentucky.

After the Wildcats took an 80-79 lead on Davion Mintz's three-pointer with 12.3 seconds left, Davis rushed the ball up court and had a driving shot attempt.

He missed, but it gave the Razorbacks a chance for an offensive rebound, which Tate grabbed. Tate got off a shot and was fouled by Jacob Toppin with 4.3 seconds left.

Tate, who led Arkansas with 15 points, hit the first free throw to tie the game 80-80. Then Kentucky called a timeout.

"It was funny, because [Tate] said, 'After I make this free throw, make sure we get into what we work on every day,' which is our prevent defense," Musselman said. "We're supposed to match up full court right away and react immediately upon a ball going through the net.

"So I think his ability to coach the team and remind them to be in our prevent, and the confidence that he had to say that I'm going make the shot and then we're going to get into prevent was pretty unique in a college timeout."

After Tate hit the second free throw to give Arkansas the lead, Davis intercepted Olivier Sarr's pass at midcourt with 1.8 seconds left.

"Devo's got great anticipation," Musselman said.

Davis said he didn't realize Arkansas broke an eight-game losing streak to Kentucky, which the Razorbacks last had beaten during the 2013-14 season with two overtime victories.

"We had fun out there," he said. "We played the right way and we got the job done."

Kentucky rallied from a 72-60 deficit to take the lead in the final seconds before Arkansas responded.

"I never felt a sense of panic," Musselman said. "Even there at the very, very end."

Razorbacks freshman guard Moses Moody scored 14 points, sophomore forward Connor Vanover 12, junior guard JD Notae 11, and senior forward Justin Smith and freshman forward Jaylin Williams 9 each.

Senior forward Vance Jackson didn't play in the second half, but he scored five points in the final 5:07 of the first half when Moody, Smith and Vanover were on the bench with two fouls each. During Jackson's nine-minute stint in the half, he also had three rebounds and one steal.

"I thought Vance Jackson played really, really, really good basketball in his minutes in the first half, and it was a struggle not to get him back in the game because I thought he played so well in the first half," Musselman said. "But just a really, really good team win. I thought almost everybody on the roster really contributed."

Men’s basketball

ARKANSAS AT NO. 10 MISSOURI

WHEN 3 p.m. Central Saturday

WHERE Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Mo.

RECORDS Arkansas 15-5, 7-4 SEC; Missouri 13-4, 6-4

TV ESPN2