Ole Miss captures elusive ‘W’

Transfer Shakira Austin put together a huge effort to help Ole Miss finish off an upset against No. 14 Kentucky 72-60 last Thursday.

The Rebels (8-7, 2-7 SEC) snapped a six-game losing streak in which they had close calls but never could pull through. They nearly wiped out a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit against rival Mississippi State on the road, but fell 60-56 to start the skid. Ole Miss also recently lost by one at Tennessee and in overtime at LSU, when the Rebels led by 10 in the fourth quarter only to see the Tigers roar back.

But Ole Miss found a way to finish off the Wildcats a week ago and will try to keep the momentum going tonight against Alabama.

Austin, who transferred from Maryland, registered her fifth double-double as a Rebel, pumping in 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting and grabbing 12 rebounds. It also was her second consecutive double-double, a first for an Ole Miss player since Shandricka Sessom did it in December 2015.

Ole Miss Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin loved her team's tenacity despite the recent close losses.

"Extremely grateful for the win, extremely grateful for our players having resilience and not breaking," McPhee-McCuin said. "I thought that they put together 40 minutes. We knew we were close because we had put together 25 minutes, and then 30 minutes, and then at LSU we put together 39 minutes, so the focus for the last couple days was just on finishing, and I thought we did a good job of that tonight."

Austin came up with a huge first half, totaling 17 points and seven rebounds, to lead the Rebels to a 41-28 halftime lead. It was their largest SEC halftime lead since January 2015.

Austin leads the Rebels by averaging 17.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots.

McPhee-McCuin saw the big game coming for the 6-5 junior.

"Last night, at the end of a text [from Austin], it was, 'Coach, let's go get this one tomorrow. See you at shoot-around,' " McPhee-McCuin said. "So I knew she would be focused and ready to go. She's learning how to play and has adjusted to the physicality of the SEC, and this is just gonna be the beginning of her success."

Poll streak ends

Mississippi State hasn't won in a month and has played just one game in the past 25 days, so it's no wonder the Bulldogs finally dropped out of The Associated Press Top 25 poll this week.

It had been nearly seven years since Mississippi State failed to appear in the AP poll, a run of 125 consecutive polls. The Bulldogs, who were No. 24 a week ago, were dropped for the first time since the second week of the 2014-15 season.

They have lost three straight, and the last time they played was a 75-52 whipping at home at the hands of No. 1 South Carolina.

Mississippi State's last win was 60-56 over Ole Miss on Jan. 10.

Great start

Texas A&M improved to 18-1, the most wins in the country, for the team's best start since the Aggies' 2010-11 season in which they won a national championship.

No. 7 Texas A&M is now 7-0 against ranked teams this season and 11-0 in Reed Arena.

Working OT

Georgia and Alabama went to overtime for the fifth time in their past seven meetings Sunday with the Bulldogs winning each of those five games.

Georgia won 83-76 on Sunday after Alabama wiped out a six-point deficit in the fourth quarter and even led 69-67 with 2:27 left. The Bulldogs tied it, and both teams missed chances to win in regulation.

Georgia scored the first four points in overtime and never looked back.

Alabama's last win against the Bulldogs came on Jan. 27, 2019, by a score of 58-53 in Athens, Ga.

'D' in defense

Georgia leads the SEC in scoring defense, holding teams to 58.4 points per game. The Bulldogs rank in the top 5 of the conference in every defensive category, including steals (9.3 per game), blocked shots (6.1), field-goal percentage defense (36.8%) and three-point field goal percentage defense (25.4%).

Top players

Georgia's Que Morrison and Shakira Austin of Ole Miss shared this week's SEC player of the week honors.

Morrison finished with a career-high 25 points, 8 rebounds and a career-best 5 steals in an overtime win at Alabama on Thursday. She scored 19 points in the second half, including a game-high eight in the overtime period.

Austin enjoyed a 21-point, 12-rebound effort in the Rebels' win over Kentucky.

Madison Scott of Ole Miss claimed freshman of the week honors. She finished with 9 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocked shots and a steal in the win over the No. 14 Wildcats. Scott leads all SEC freshmen with 7.2 rebounds per game.

From top to bottom

RK LW NET TEAM (RECORDS) COMMENT

1;1;3;South Carolina (15-2, 10-0) Gamecocks fall in 1-2 matchup

2;2;15;Texas A&M (18-1, 9-1) Aggies shoot down Arkansas late, again

3;5;14;Tennessee (12-3, 6-1) Lady Vols dealing with covid-19

4;3;23;Kentucky (13-5, 6-4) Wildcats bitten by upset bug

5;9;62;LSU (8-8, 6-4) Shut down late by Texas A&M

6;8;24;Arkansas (14-7, 4-6) Hogs fall in late going again

7;4;21;Georgia (14-4, 6-4) Que Morrison comes up big

8;7;38;Mississippi State (8-5, 3-4) Bulldogs trying to get back on track

9;9;32;Alabama (12-5, 5-5) Jasmine Walker's big effort not enough

10;10;47;Ole Miss (8-7, 2-7) Rebels snap six-game skid

11;11;42;Missouri (7-7, 3-6) Keeps Auburn reeling

12;12;63;Florida (9-8, 2-7) One of several dealing with long layoff

13;13;120;Auburn (5-13, 0-10) Tigers still looking for league win

14;14;148;Vanderbilt (4-4, 0-3 ) Remainder of season canceled

NOTE The NCAA instituted this season for women's college basketball, a rating system called the NET Rankings, which took the place of the Ratings Percentage Index. An acronym for NCAA Evaluation Tool, the NET rankings take into account game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency and the quality of wins and losses.

Game of the week

No. 16 Tennessee at No. 6 Texas A&M 2 p.m., Sunday (ESPN)

The Lady Vols have been dealing with covid-19 issues. This game was originally scheduled for a week earlier, but got swapped with Arkansas because of Tennessee's issues with the virus. Texas A&M has won six straight games, while the Lady Vols haven't played since a 79-65 win over Florida on Jan. 31.

By the numbers

21 Season high for points by Texas A&M's Kayla Wells in win over Arkansas

2 Offensive rebounds by Arkansas against the Aggies

973 Career rebounds by the Aggies' N'dea Jones, which ranks No. 2 in school history

12 Winning streak South Carolina had snapped by UConn