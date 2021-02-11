Ibeh’s 31 points pace Sugar Bears

Lucy Ibeh's game-high 31 points led the University of Central Arkansas (7-10, 5-5 Southland Conference) over New Orleans (4-11, 1-8) on Wednesday night at the Farris Center in Conway.

Ibeh was 12 of 16 from the floor and made 7 of 12 free throws for the Sugar Bears, who didn't have another player score more than nine points.

UCA shot 48.8% from the field.

The Sugar Bears outrebounded New Orleans 37-19, including 11-3 on the offensive end. Ibeh led both teams with seven rebounds.

Dionjhae Thomas led the Privateers with 14 points and six assists before fouling out. Jada Duncantell added 10 points for New Orleans, which shot 42.3% from the field.

The Sugar Bears trailed 14-7 after the first quarter and fell behind 17-7 early in the second. UCA closed the half on a 16-4 run to take a 23-21 advantage at intermission. The Sugar Bears took a 41-38 lead into the fourth quarter, saw the Privateers tie the score at 50-50, then outscored the visitors 8-3 to close the game.