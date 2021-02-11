Sections
This week's golf events

Today at 2:16 a.m.

THIS WEEK'S

PROFESSIONAL EVENTS

PGA TOUR

EVENT AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

SITE Pebble Beach, Calif.

COURSES Pebble Beach GL (Par 72, 7,051 yards) and Spyglass Hill GC (Par 72, 7,041 yards)

PURSE $7.8 million

WINNER'S SHARE $1.4 million

TELEVISION Golf Channel, today-Friday, 2-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, noon-2 p.m.; CBS, Saturday-Sunday, 2-5 p.m.

DEFENDING CHAMPION Nick Taylor

ARKANSANS ENTERED Sebastian Cappelen, Austin Cook, John Daly, Andrew Landry

