Today's high school basketball schedule

Today's games

NOTE Some games may have been canceled or rescheduled because of covid-19 or inclement weather.

4A-5

Joe T. Robinson at Mills

Lonoke at eStem

Pulaski Academy at Stuttgart^

4A-7

Arkadelphia at Nashville#

Hope at Fountain Lake^

Malvern at Mena^

3A-1

Elkins at West Fork#

3A-5

Atkins at Lamar

Dover at Two Rivers^

3A-6

Dollarway at DeWitt

Episcopal Collegiate at Helena-West Helena

LISA Academy West at Jacksonville Lighthouse

Palestine-Wheatley at Central Arkansas Christian

3A-7

Glen Rose at Centerpoint

3A-8

McGehee at Camden Harmony Grove

Rison at Dumas^

Smackover at Lake Village

2A-1

Arkansas Arts Academy at Eureka Springs#

Cotter at Arkansas Arts Academy

LISA Academy North at Maumelle Charter^

2A-6

Des Arc at Hazen^

England at Carlisle#

2A-8

Fordyce at Gurdon^

Woodlawn at Hampton^

1A-2

Shirley at Calico Rock^

1A-5

Augusta at Abundant Life

1A-7

Ouachita at Blevins

1A-8

Strong at Dermott

Nonconference

Armorel at East Poinsett County#

Conway Christian at Nemo Vista#

Corning at Rector^

Cutter-Morning Star at Saline County Home School#

Fouke at Horatio^

Lead Hill at Salem

Union Christian at The New School

Western Yell County at Deer

^Boys only

#Girls only