Sections
Sign in
School Closings Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Elections Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Today's high school basketball schedule

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:05 a.m.

Today's games

NOTE Some games may have been canceled or rescheduled because of covid-19 or inclement weather.

4A-5

Joe T. Robinson at Mills

Lonoke at eStem

Pulaski Academy at Stuttgart^

4A-7

Arkadelphia at Nashville#

Hope at Fountain Lake^

Malvern at Mena^

3A-1

Elkins at West Fork#

3A-5

Atkins at Lamar

Dover at Two Rivers^

3A-6

Dollarway at DeWitt

Episcopal Collegiate at Helena-West Helena

LISA Academy West at Jacksonville Lighthouse

Palestine-Wheatley at Central Arkansas Christian

3A-7

Glen Rose at Centerpoint

3A-8

McGehee at Camden Harmony Grove

Rison at Dumas^

Smackover at Lake Village

2A-1

Arkansas Arts Academy at Eureka Springs#

Cotter at Arkansas Arts Academy

LISA Academy North at Maumelle Charter^

2A-6

Des Arc at Hazen^

England at Carlisle#

2A-8

Fordyce at Gurdon^

Woodlawn at Hampton^

1A-2

Shirley at Calico Rock^

1A-5

Augusta at Abundant Life

1A-7

Ouachita at Blevins

1A-8

Strong at Dermott

Nonconference

Armorel at East Poinsett County#

Conway Christian at Nemo Vista#

Corning at Rector^

Cutter-Morning Star at Saline County Home School#

Fouke at Horatio^

Lead Hill at Salem

Union Christian at The New School

Western Yell County at Deer

^Boys only

#Girls only

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT