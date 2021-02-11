Today's high school basketball schedule

Today's games
NOTE Some games may have been canceled or rescheduled because of covid-19 or inclement weather.
4A-5
Joe T. Robinson at Mills
Lonoke at eStem
Pulaski Academy at Stuttgart^
4A-7
Arkadelphia at Nashville#
Hope at Fountain Lake^
Malvern at Mena^
3A-1
Elkins at West Fork#
3A-5
Atkins at Lamar
Dover at Two Rivers^
3A-6
Dollarway at DeWitt
Episcopal Collegiate at Helena-West Helena
LISA Academy West at Jacksonville Lighthouse
Palestine-Wheatley at Central Arkansas Christian
3A-7
Glen Rose at Centerpoint
3A-8
McGehee at Camden Harmony Grove
Rison at Dumas^
Smackover at Lake Village
2A-1
Arkansas Arts Academy at Eureka Springs#
Cotter at Arkansas Arts Academy
LISA Academy North at Maumelle Charter^
2A-6
Des Arc at Hazen^
England at Carlisle#
2A-8
Fordyce at Gurdon^
Woodlawn at Hampton^
1A-2
Shirley at Calico Rock^
1A-5
Augusta at Abundant Life
1A-7
Ouachita at Blevins
1A-8
Strong at Dermott
Nonconference
Armorel at East Poinsett County#
Conway Christian at Nemo Vista#
Corning at Rector^
Cutter-Morning Star at Saline County Home School#
Fouke at Horatio^
Lead Hill at Salem
Union Christian at The New School
Western Yell County at Deer
^Boys only
#Girls only