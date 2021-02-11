Sections
Sign in
School Closings Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Elections Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Tyson reports first quarter earnings

by The Associated Press | Today at 7:57 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2006, file photo, a car passes in front of a Tyson Foods Inc., sign at Tyson headquarters in Springdale. ( AP/April L. Brown )

SPRINGDALE, Ark. -- Tyson Foods Inc. on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $467 million.

On a per-share basis, the Springdale, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of $1.28. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.94 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The meat producer posted revenue of $10.46 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.08 billion.

Tyson shares have risen 7.5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 4%. The stock has dropped 15% in the last 12 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT