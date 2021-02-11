U.S. Chamber appoints 1st woman as new chief

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the appointment of Suzanne Clark as its next chief executive, one of the most powerful jobs in business, ending a 24-year run by Thomas Donohue.

Clark will have to manage in a bitterly divided Washington as the Chamber, the nation's largest business lobbying group, seeks to cement a transition from being a steadfast Republican ally to promoting bipartisan moderation.

"I don't know a single member of Congress who doesn't want more jobs," she said in an interview Tuesday. "And there are 10 million people out of work. So the Chamber has a unifying economic agenda, and we will work with anyone who wants to advance it."

Clark, who joined the Chamber in 1997, will become the first woman to lead it in its 109-year history when her appointment takes effect on March 11.

"I want to have earned the job on the merits and through hard work, and I think I did," Clark said. "I'm also really aware of breaking through glass ceilings and being a role model for my own 14-year-old daughter."

Donohue, a former chief executive of the American Trucking Associations, helped the Chamber build up its coffers and its political power, establishing it as a Washington powerhouse. For much of his tenure, that power was focused on backing the Republican Party. The Chamber put about $308,000 toward Republicans for the 2016 election and a little over $1,000 toward Democrats, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

Those ties fractured under former President Donald Trump, with whom Donohue openly sparred. As more extremist leanings took hold in the Republican Party, the Chamber offered its support to moderate Democrats. In 2019, it endorsed 23 House Democrats for reelection. The group put about $550,000 toward Republicans in the 2020 election and a little over $200,000 toward Democrats.

Clark's background may help the Chamber's shift to the middle. After an initial stint at the Chamber, she spent seven years in the private sector, including at the Potomac Research Group and the National Journal Group.

"Once you've signed the front of a paycheck, it changes how you think," Clark said.

Since returning to the Chamber in 2014 and being promoted to president in 2019, Clark has increased her responsibilities and visibility both internally and externally. She helped start the Equality of Opportunity initiative, aimed at closing racial wealth gaps, and sought to strengthen ties with technology companies and small businesses. During the pandemic she has argued for liability protections for employers and warned of the risk of a "K-shaped" economic recovery.

"Over the past several years, she has been my trusted partner, leading the team and designing the strategy for the chamber's bright future," Donohue said in a statement. "As CEO, she will continue the transformation needed to serve our members in complex times."