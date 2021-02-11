Virus still slowing; state cases up 1,092

Barbara McDonald, an advanced practice registered nurse for UAMS, begins to screen patients Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 during a drive-thru covid-19 testing at the Lonoke Community Center. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

The spread of the coronavirus in Arkansas showed further signs of slowing Wednesday as the state's count of cases rose by 1,092 -- the fifth daily increase in a row that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

Meanwhile, the threat of wintry weather caused some disruption in vaccination efforts, with some clinics and appointments rescheduled, and pharmacists advised to review their plans to safeguard their supply of vaccine in case of power failures.

John Vinson, chief executive of the Arkansas Pharmacists Association, said pharmacies also were advised to prepare to accept deliveries of any vaccine doses expected to arrive today.

"Even if the pharmacy's not open, we're going to make sure that any and all delivered vaccine gets picked up on time," Vinson said.

The number of patients hospitalized in the state with covid-19 fell for the third-straight day, reaching its lowest level since early November, while the number of virus patients who were on ventilators and in intensive care units rose.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 26, to 5,174.

"Compared to last week, there are over 1,300 fewer new cases and over 2,300 fewer active cases," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement.

"Our mitigation efforts are working, but we cannot use this as an excuse to relax. This virus can spread rapidly, and we all must work together to defeat it."

After falling by two Tuesday, the number of patients hospitalized with covid-19 fell Wednesday by 40, to 735, its lowest level since Nov. 7.

The number of virus patients on ventilators rose by one, to 138, while the number in intensive care as of 2 p.m. rose by six, to 282.

Both measures remained well below the highs they reached early last month, however.

State Epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha said she was encouraged by the drop in hospitalizations as well as in the number of cases that were considered active.

That number fell by 708, to 14,190, as 1,774 Arkansans were newly classified as having recovered.

She attributed the downward trend to a decrease in travel and social activity after Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day.

"I think also that people are being more successful in adapting to the necessary culture changes that are needed to prevent the transmission," such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing, she said.

"We are starting to be able to, I guess, in a way, incorporate the pandemic as part of our lives, and people are able to go about their business, their day-to-day lives in safer ways," she said.

[Interactive Arkansas map not showing up above? Click here to see it: arkansasonline.com/arvirus]

While the downturn has coincided with the availability of vaccines, Dillaha said it's still too early for the vaccinations to be having an effect on the state's case numbers.

"I think we need a higher proportion of our population vaccinated," Dillaha said.

"As we vaccinate the older adults, we may see a decrease in the number of deaths before we see a marked decrease in the number of cases as the result of vaccination."

She said it's "entirely possible" that the cases in the state will surge again, as researchers with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' College of Public Health warned in a report this week, as a result of faster-spreading variants of the virus that have emerged.

The state also could see an uptick as a result of Super Bowl gatherings, she said.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most people who develop symptoms from the virus do so four to five days after they are infected, although it can take up to 14 days.

"I think the weather will play a role, because people who become symptomatic while we're in the middle of this inclement weather may not be tested until later," Dillaha said.

The increase in cases was Arkansas' smallest one-day rise on a Wednesday since Oct. 28.

The average number of cases added to the state's tallies each day over a rolling seven-day period fell for the fifth straight day, dropping from 1,549 as of Tuesday to 1,359 as of Wednesday.

WEATHER PLANS

Vinson said some pharmacies have backup power generators and others have agreements with hospitals to keep the vaccine properly stored in the event of a power failure.

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]

The vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech must be stored at minus-94 degrees Farenheit, while Moderna's can be kept at normal freezer temperatures.

Vinson said pharmacies were instructed to make arrangements with their county sheriffs or emergency management offices, if necessary, to ensure they can pick up any expected vaccine shipments.

FedEx and McKesson, two of the companies responsible for the deliveries, "are not changing their plans," Vinson said.

"If it's supposed to arrive tomorrow, their goal is to get it here tomorrow," he said.

Dillaha said the weather had prompted questions about rescheduling appointments for booster shots.

For maximum protection, the manufacturers and CDC recommend giving the second dose three weeks after the initial injection of the Pfizer vaccine or a month after the first shot of the Moderna vaccine.

Dillaha said the second dose can be given after the recommended time but shouldn't be given before then.

According to the CDC, the booster shot of either vaccine can be given up to six weeks after the initial dose if necessary.

Melody Daniel, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Public Safety's Division of Emergency Management, said her agency is advising people to check the road conditions and determine "what's the safest course of action for them and their family."

"A lot of these local pharmacies are probably not going to even be open if the weather's that bad, so you've got to call that pharmacy first and make sure they're even open before you decide if you need to try to get vaccine," she said.

Vinson said pharmacies can reschedule the appointments without too much difficulty.

Their main constraint in administering the shots has been a lack of supply, rather than of manpower or time, he noted.

"I would say it's a bump in the road," he said.

DOSES ADMINISTERED

Pharmacies and other providers participating in the vaccine effort being coordinated by the state had received 602,075 doses of vaccine as of Wednesday morning, an increase of 200 doses from the total as of a day earlier.

They reported having administered 404,695, up 12,483 from the number as of a day earlier.

In addition, Walgreens and CVS reported administering 21,178 doses, an increase of 274 from the number as of a day earlier.

The two pharmacy chains were allocated 49,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine for residents and workers in Arkansas long-term-care facilities as part of a federal program.

They have since made some of the doses available to eligible members of the broader public after it was discovered that they had more than they needed to cover the facilities.

The number of doses reported to have been delivered and administered includes some booster shots.

The actual number of shots given is higher than the Health Department's figures because providers have three days to report the doses they administer.

On its website, the CDC reported that 311,339 Arkansans, or about 10.3% of the state's population, had received at least one dose of vaccine as of Wednesday.

That was an increase of 5,422 people from the number the agency reported a day earlier.

The number of Arkansans who had received two doses rose by 8,467, to 103,669, representing about 3.4% of the state's population.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to rank 15th in the percentage of its population who had received at least one dose.

It moved from No. 22 to No. 21 in the percentage of its residence who had received two doses.

WEDNESDAY NUMBERS

The cases that were added to the state's tallies Wednesday included 632 that were confirmed through polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests.

The other 460 were "probable" cases, which include those identified through less-sensitive antigen tests.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 309,940.

That comprised 245,865 confirmed cases and 64,075 probable ones.

The number of cases that were considered active fell by 708, to 14,190, as 1,774 Arkansans were newly classified as having recovered.

Pulaski County had the largest number of new cases, 163; followed by Washington County, with 85; Benton County, with 71; Saline County, with 68; and Faulkner County, with 56.

Among prison and jail inmates, the Health Department's count of cases rose by five.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Cindy Murphy said the number of cases among inmates rose by six, to 227, at the Omega Supervision Sanction Center in Malvern and by one each at the Southwest Arkansas Community Correction Center in Texarkana and the Wrightsville Unit.

Among those prisons, the Malvern lockup had the largest number of cases that were active, 13, followed by the Texarkana facility, which had 10.

The Wrightsville Unit had four active cases.

The state death toll rose by 25, to 4,144 among confirmed cases and by one, to 1,030 among probable cases.

Among nursing home and assisted living facility residents, the count of virus deaths rose by 10, to 1,973.

The number of people who have ever been hospitalized in the state with the virus rose by 37, to 14,211.

The number of virus patients who have ever been on a ventilator rose by five, to 1,469.