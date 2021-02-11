Weather to delay LR trash pickup

Today's solid waste collection in Little Rock will be delayed a day as crews were diverted Wednesday night to prepare for expected severe winter weather, working overnight, the Little Rock Department of Public Works announced.

Some crews started working snow routes at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, said Jon Honeywell, the Public Works director. They are treating bridges, overpasses and some steep streets, he said.

Crews will work Friday and Saturday, too, Honeywell said.