Where to find sweet treats for Valentine’s Day in Little Rock

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 9:39 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — Brownies from McCormick.

Whether celebrating Galentine’s, Valentine’s or just enjoying the weekend, bakeries across Little Rock are offering special sweets and treats through at least Feb. 14.

Loblolly Creamery

Loblolly is asking people to be their “Gallontine” with one-gallon ice cream sundaes. The sundae will have ten scoops and ten toppings.

Order online or call (501) 503-5164.

Cinnaholic

Cinnaholic is offering “sweetheart boxes,” which include two cinnamon rolls, two brownie bites, two mini cookies and two chocolate covered strawberries.

Order online or call at (501) 916-2170.

Community Bakery

Community Bakery has cookie packs with four iced sugar cookies, among all their other usual sweet treats.

Order online or call 501-375-6418 for the Main Street location or 501-224-1656 for the Shackleford location.

Blue Cake Company

Decorated sugar cookies, petit fours, chocolate dipped strawberries and more — Blue Cake Company has a wide variety of options for Valentine’s Day.

Order online or call 501-868-7771.

Mickey’s Cakes and Sweets

Going big or going small, Mickey’s has heart-shaped cakes, cupcakes, chocolate-dipped strawberries and oversized cookies. A “cupid kit” featuring a variety of treats is also available.

Order online or call (501) 221-1989.

Boulevard Bread Company

Chocolate dipped strawberries, shortbread cookies, linzer cookies, cream cheese brownies, wedding cookies — Boulevard Bread Company has an assortment of goodies available.

Call 501-663-5951 for details.

Dempsey Bakery

Heart-shaped cakes, bundts and cake pops are among the gluten-free Valentine’s Day options at Dempsey Bakery.

Call (501) 375-2257 to order.

