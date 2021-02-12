The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF FEB . 11, 2021

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CR-20-269. State of Arkansas v. Mauricio Alejandro Torres, from Benton County Circuit Court. Petition for writ of certiorari. Petition denied. Womack, J., dissents.

JUSTICE ROBIN F. WYNNE

CR-20-419. Terrance Manuel v. State of Arkansas, from Phillips County Circuit Court. Appeal dismissed. Webb, J., dissents.

CR-20-433. Markus Gentry v. State of Arkansas, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded with instructions in part.