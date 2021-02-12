ASU vs. UALR women's capusle

ASU women vs. UALR

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS ASU 9-7, 4-6 Sun Belt Conference; UALR 10-7, 6-4

SERIES ASU leads 46-24.

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3 and 96.9; KNEA-AM, 970 in Jonesboro; KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

TELEVISION None

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Morgan Wallace, 5-10, Sr.9.57.5

G Mya Love, 5-8, So.5.43.4

G Jada Stinson, 5-8, Jr.12.63.4

F Karolina Szydlowska, 6-0, Jr.6.45.8

F Peyton Martin, 5-11, Sr.11.44.4

COACH Matt Daniel (20-26 in two seasons at ASU)

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Mayra Caicedo, 5-3, Jr.5.23.5

G Ky'lie Scott, 5-9, So.10.43.1

G Tia Harvey, 5-9. Fr.2.72.1

F Teal Battle, 6-1, Sr.11.9

F Krystan Vornes, 6-2, Sr.9.29.1

COACH Joe Foley (353-200 in 18th season at UALR)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASUUALR

69.0Points for59.2

58.4Points against55.4

+6.1Rebound margin+3.5

+0.2Turnover margin+0.8

41.0FG pct.40.7

30.13-pt pct.31.5

66.0FT pct.70.3

CHALK TALK ASU enters the weekend series riding a six-game losing streak dating back to Jan. 22, including four losses to Louisiana-Lafayette. ... UALR's Mayra Caicedo leads the NCAA with 120 assists. Her 7.1 assists per game lead the Sun Belt and rank sixth nationally. ... ASU's Jada Stinson has reached double-figure scoring in six of the Red Wolves' past seven games. ... The Trojans' 55.4 points allowed per game are the second fewest in the conference.

-- Eli Lederman