Sections
Sign in
School Closings Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Elections Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

ASU vs. UALR women's capusle

by Eli Lederman | Today at 2:08 a.m.

ASU women vs. UALR

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS ASU 9-7, 4-6 Sun Belt Conference; UALR 10-7, 6-4

SERIES ASU leads 46-24.

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3 and 96.9; KNEA-AM, 970 in Jonesboro; KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

TELEVISION None

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Morgan Wallace, 5-10, Sr.9.57.5

G Mya Love, 5-8, So.5.43.4

G Jada Stinson, 5-8, Jr.12.63.4

F Karolina Szydlowska, 6-0, Jr.6.45.8

F Peyton Martin, 5-11, Sr.11.44.4

COACH Matt Daniel (20-26 in two seasons at ASU)

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Mayra Caicedo, 5-3, Jr.5.23.5

G Ky'lie Scott, 5-9, So.10.43.1

G Tia Harvey, 5-9. Fr.2.72.1

F Teal Battle, 6-1, Sr.11.9

F Krystan Vornes, 6-2, Sr.9.29.1

COACH Joe Foley (353-200 in 18th season at UALR)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASUUALR

69.0Points for59.2

58.4Points against55.4

+6.1Rebound margin+3.5

+0.2Turnover margin+0.8

41.0FG pct.40.7

30.13-pt pct.31.5

66.0FT pct.70.3

CHALK TALK ASU enters the weekend series riding a six-game losing streak dating back to Jan. 22, including four losses to Louisiana-Lafayette. ... UALR's Mayra Caicedo leads the NCAA with 120 assists. Her 7.1 assists per game lead the Sun Belt and rank sixth nationally. ... ASU's Jada Stinson has reached double-figure scoring in six of the Red Wolves' past seven games. ... The Trojans' 55.4 points allowed per game are the second fewest in the conference.

-- Eli Lederman

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT