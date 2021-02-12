Bentonville library online services to be temporarily unavailable

NWA Democrat-Gazette/JASON IVESTER The Bentonville Public Library
BENTONVILLE -- All city public library online services will be temporarily unavailable due to a planned system upgrade across two weekends, according to a news release.
The library's online system will go down at 5 p.m. Saturday. Online services will be restored Tuesday morning. The second online system upgrade will begin at 5 p.m. Feb. 20. Online services will be restored Feb. 22, according to the release.
Online services impacted include the library catalog; patron account access; tech card account access; placing holds; all ebooks and material for download, databases and other digital services, according to the release.
For more information, call (479) 271-3192 or email library@bentonvillear.com.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.