Bentonville library online services to be temporarily unavailable

BENTONVILLE -- All city public library online services will be temporarily unavailable due to a planned system upgrade across two weekends, according to a news release.

The library's online system will go down at 5 p.m. Saturday. Online services will be restored Tuesday morning. The second online system upgrade will begin at 5 p.m. Feb. 20. Online services will be restored Feb. 22, according to the release.

Online services impacted include the library catalog; patron account access; tech card account access; placing holds; all ebooks and material for download, databases and other digital services, according to the release.

For more information, call (479) 271-3192 or email library@bentonvillear.com.