Best moments from Sundance 2021 festival

Ironically, even at an event in which you are pretty much required to be sitting in a darkened room as quietly as possible for hours at a time over the course of a week, a film festival is, in and of itself, still meant to be a festival -- a celebration of cinema among peers and friends -- such that these virtual versions can feel even more alienating if you're not careful.

To that end, it was a help when, on the Sunday of the Sundance Film festival at the end of January, the Northeast got hit by the first significant snow storm of the season. Philly was swaddled in white drifts that piled high as a few feet in places, and the snow and wind were enough to make you want to stay indoors. As I tweeted at the time, if you cannot get to Park City, Park City shall come to you. It did help set the proper mood.

And there was at least one benefit of having a virtual Sundance (sorry, #sundance): larger audiences, and greater inclusion among the press. According to Sundance-compiled data, they had a total audience some 2.7 times bigger than their normal, in-person, affair. As for critics, I have no official numbers to back this up, but anecdotally, it seemed there were far more scribes than usual this year. All of which is to say the films had a chance to be seen by a much wider net -- never a bad thing.

Despite the lack of mountains, rushed meals, and late-night haggling with film comrades, there were still plenty of pleasures to be had. I was able to see 23 of the festival's reduced number of features. Here's some of what I took in during the festival's shortened seven-day run.

Most Awkward Moment(s): Zoom Intros. To present the films this year, Sundance arranged one of their programmers to introduce the filmmaker via a zoom call before each premiere screening. Some filmmakers, no doubt having gotten used to the whole Zoom experience over the last year, took advantage of the opportunity -- Dash Shaw, director of the trippy "Cryptozoo" (see below) used a kaleidoscope filter so his image was refracted in colorful snippets all around him -- but it was far more common to find the filmmakers ill at ease in front of a camera (after the seemingly pre-programmed response "Thank you for the kind words," which nearly all of them utilized), especially with the inevitable sound delays that made almost every exchange feel awkward. Some of them said a few brief words and blessedly got the movie started; one first-time director individually thanked just about everyone possible from crew, to family, to publicists, to the Sundance programmers themselves. He was generous in his gratitude, but it made for a draggy start to the proceedings.

Most On-Point Early Aughts Music Cue: "Last Resort" by Papa Roach. I wasn't a particular fan of Jerrod Carmichael's "On the Count Three," a quasi-comedy/drama about a pair of friends who make a suicide pact (I found the scenario dramatic enough, but emotionally nonsensical). It's true, though, when one of those friends, played by Christopher Abbott, seizes control of the car stereo from his buddy (Carmichael) and pops on Papa Roach's 2000-era ode to suicide, a song so obviously, hilariously far too on-point, I giggled.

Best Musical Augmentation: Blizzard soundtrack in "The World to Come." I was likewise not so taken with Mona Fastvold's 1850s hardscrabble lesbian romance drama, but set on a farm in upstate New York, I did appreciate the idea to add a bit of an acid jazz soundtrack behind the howling winds during a massive snow storm. The chaos of the music notes added to the sense of overpowering fury with which the storm had beset the characters.

Most Difficult Home Screening Moment: "The World To Come." Let's stay with that one for a minute. I watched the festival in my apartment, which I share with my daughter half the week. As I started streaming Fastvold's film, which is taciturn and somber to an extreme, especially in the early going, I had to try and filter out the medley of Marvel Comic Universe soundtracks my daughter was blasting from the bathroom as she took a shower. Not easy to focus on the relationship between a miserable husband and wife who have recently lost their only child as the sweeping bombast of the "Avengers" theme pumps out from nearby.

Best Soundtrack: "Summer of Soul (... Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)"Questlove, in his filmmaking debut, has crafted a fantastic doc out of five-decade-old footage of the Harlem Cultural Festival, from back in 1969. The film actually includes plenty of cultural context for the festival, held during the same Summer of Love as Woodstock, but the highlight is obviously the music itself, which includes sizzling performances from B.B. King, Mahalia Jackson, Mavis Staples, Gladys Knight & The Pips, a 19-year-old Stevie Wonder, Sly and the Family Stone, and, in the sort of fierce performance that defined her live presence, Nina freaking Simone. It's not to be missed.

Best Unexpected Director: Fran Kranz, "Mass." The name might not be familiar, but the face almost certainly would be. Kranz, an actor best known for his role as the stoner-dude in "The Cabin in the Woods," wrote and directed this powerful drama about a pair of grieving couples who agree to meet in the basement of a church in order to achieve some sense of emotional closure in grieving for their lost sons, one of whom was killed by the other during a high school massacre. Given the splashy nature of the subject matter, Kranz does a surprisingly good job of letting things play out in a way that feels authentic. He also gets devastating performances from Ann Dowd and Martha Plimpton (see below). Easily the most unexpected film from the most unlikeliest source of the festival.

Most Disappointing: "In the Earth;" "Eight for Silver" (tie). A pair of high-concept entries that for various reasons went astray. Ben Wheatley's "Earth," shot last summer during the pandemic, is very much of its time, but feels rushed and slapped together as a result. Sean Ellis' "Silver," meanwhile, attempts for a re-worked arthouse sort of werewolf movie, but instead, despite classy underpinnings, falls directly into many of the genre's most standard cliches.

Best Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah." Yes, Kaluuya put on sizable weight in order to play the stout Fred Hampton in Shaka King's examination of Hampton's FBI-authored assassination in 1969, but Hampton's physical weight was far easier to emulate than his emotional gravitas, which was vastly more considerable. A gifted orator from an early age, Hampton rose to prominence within the Black Panther party such that he became the leader of the Illinois branch at the tender age of 20. Kaluuya presents a potent political figure, gifted not only with his charisma, but his strong belief in his principles. It's never easy to portray decency on screen without deifying the figure, but the actor keeps his portrayal down to the grassroots. We never see him as anything other than distinctly human, which makes the tragedy of the ending that much more affecting.

Best Actress: Martha Plimpton, "Mass." The aforementioned drama is a crucible for all four of its leads, who each acquit themselves well, especially Dowd, but Plimpton's character, a mother whose child was lost to a hail of bullets, bides her time until near the end of the session, when she finally speaks up. Her ensuing monologue, remembering a moment in time with her son from a couple of years before his murder, is absolutely devastating, and the emotional climax of the film (a later scene, in which the mothers are briefly reunited, can't reach these dizzyingly raw heights). Often overlooked in smaller roles, she will be getting a lot of attention for this one, to be certain.

Best Documentary: "Users." Natalia Almada's elegant, visually stunning essay concerns several somewhat abstract ideas, including our increased reliance on technology to raise our children, and the decimation our industrial technocracy has wrought over the Earth, but anchors them with images so purely captivating, they leave you enthralled and transfixed just the same. As much as the pictures lure you in, the contextual inference is thoroughly cataclysmic. It's like a seductively beautiful, exquisitely executed croquembouche filled with Anthrax.

Best Animated: "Cryptozoo." Its hand-drawn animation takes some getting used to -- instead of the ubiquitous CGI-generated flow we're used to, comprised of thousands of digital "cels," Dash Shaw's film has several images that overlap together to imply movement -- but there's no mistaking the physical beauty of the art, along with the strong script (also written by Shaw), and the cagey voicework of many of his veteran actors, including Lake Bell, Michael Cera, Jason Schrwartzman and Grace Zabriskie. Decidedly not for kids (a fair amount of animated nudity, and some violent effects), but very much for people still in touch with their childhoods.

Best Film: "Judas and the Black Messiah." It was a strange year for movies, obviously, as so many productions were affected by the pandemic, a situation that was reflected in many of this year's Sundance selections. Shaka King's film doesn't fit the Sundance mold, at least financially -- far from a hard-scrabble, unsigned indie, the picture is being distributed by Warner Bros. and will be on HBO Max this very weekend -- but it does portray a galvanizing moment in our nation's very troubled racial history, yet another group of older white men protecting their way of life by crippling, and murdering any dissenters who might threaten it. For those conservative few who try to maintain our country doesn't have a race problem, King's film is yet another searing example of the incontrovertible evidence to the contrary. Powered by its two stars -- Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield -- and anchored by the weight of history, it puts the white-power base directly in the kind of harsh spotlight from which it always tries to squirm away.