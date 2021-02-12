Biden calls Xi on China concerns

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with lawmakers on investments in infrastructure, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Joe Biden had his first call as president with Xi Jinping -- a two-hour conversation in which he pressed the Chinese leader about trade and Beijing's crackdown on democracy activists in Hong Kong as well as other human rights concerns.

The two leaders spoke Wednesday just hours after Biden announced plans for a Pentagon task force to review U.S. national security strategy in China and after the new U.S. president announced he was levying sanctions against Burma's military regime after its coup this month.

A White House statement said Biden raised concerns about Beijing's "coercive and unfair economic practices." Biden also pressed Xi on Hong Kong, human rights abuses against Uighurs and other ethnic minorities in the western Xinjiang province, and its actions toward Taiwan.

Biden expressed concern that Beijing will gain an advantage as economic competitor if the U.S. doesn't quickly bolster the nation's infrastructure.

China's state broadcaster China Central Television struck a mostly positive tone about the conversation, saying Xi acknowledged the two sides had their differences, and those differences should be managed, but urged overall cooperation.

The broadcaster said Xi pushed back against Biden's concerns on Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang, saying the issues are China's internal affairs and concern Chinese sovereignty. He warned, "The U.S. should respect Cahina's core interests and act with caution."

Biden used his first three weeks in the White House to make several calls to other leaders in the Indo-Pacific region. He has tried to send the message that he would take a radically different approach to China than former President Donald Trump, who placed trade and economic issues above all else in the U.S.-China relationship.

With Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga late last month, Biden underscored the U.S. commitment to protecting the Senkaku Islands, a group of uninhabited islets administered by Tokyo but claimed by Beijing. In his call with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Biden emphasized the need for "close cooperation to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific." And in his call with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week, the president highlighted that the two nations' alliance was essential to stability in the region, the White House said.

Top aides to Biden have repeatedly heard from Asia-Pacific counterparts who had become discouraged by Trump's frequently sharp rhetoric aimed at allies, talk of reducing troop levels in South Korea and odd interactions with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, according to a senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Allies in the region have made clear they want a more purposeful and steady approach to engagements going forward, according to the official.

Biden used Wednesday's call to raise concerns about Beijing's crackdown on activists in Hong Kong and about its policies affecting Muslims and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang. In the final hours of the Trump administration, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared that the Chinese Communist Party had committed crimes against humanity against the predominantly Muslim Uighurs and other minority groups.

China has denied any abuses and says the steps it has taken are necessary to combat terrorism and a separatist movement.

The White House also said Biden made clear his concern about Beijing's increasingly "assertive" action with Taiwan. Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, even as it has been governed separately for over seven decades.

Information for this article was contributed by Huizhong Wu and Jonathan Lemire of The Associated Press.

President Joe Biden speaks at the Pentagon, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)