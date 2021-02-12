Biologist charged in caviar scheme

MADISON, Wis. — Prosecutors charged the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ top sturgeon expert Thursday with obstructing an investigation into allegations that his employees have been funneling the valuable fish’s eggs to a network of caviar processors under the guise of a scientific study.

Ryan Koenigs faces one count of obstructing a conservation warden, a misdemeanor punishable by up to nine months in jail and $10,000 in fines.

Department spokeswoman Sarah Hoye said Koenigs was placed on administrative leave Thursday but declined further comment. He could be the first of many to be charged in what investigators allege was a wide-ranging scheme involving multiple Natural Resources Department employees and caviar processors.

Sturgeon are bony fish that can grow as large as 12 feet long and their eggs are highly coveted as caviar. Wisconsin holds a sturgeon spearing season every February on the Lake Winnebago system near Oshkosh, about 90 miles northwest of Milwaukee. This year’s season is set to begin Saturday.