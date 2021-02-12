Sections
Sign in
School Closings Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Elections Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Biologist charged in caviar scheme

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:40 a.m.

MADISON, Wis. — Prosecutors charged the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ top sturgeon expert Thursday with obstructing an investigation into allegations that his employees have been funneling the valuable fish’s eggs to a network of caviar processors under the guise of a scientific study.

Ryan Koenigs faces one count of obstructing a conservation warden, a misdemeanor punishable by up to nine months in jail and $10,000 in fines.

Department spokeswoman Sarah Hoye said Koenigs was placed on administrative leave Thursday but declined further comment. He could be the first of many to be charged in what investigators allege was a wide-ranging scheme involving multiple Natural Resources Department employees and caviar processors.

Sturgeon are bony fish that can grow as large as 12 feet long and their eggs are highly coveted as caviar. Wisconsin holds a sturgeon spearing season every February on the Lake Winnebago system near Oshkosh, about 90 miles northwest of Milwaukee. This year’s season is set to begin Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT