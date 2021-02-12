Cabot district tops covid-19 list

Active covid-19 case totals in the Cabot School District topped those in all other Arkansas school districts, according to Thursday's covid-19 report from the state Department of Health.

Because of wintry weather, the Central Arkansas school district -- the state's seventh-largest -- was closed to on-site instruction Thursday and shifted to virtual learning today.

While many school districts in the state reported weather-related closures, "we're treating this as a usual business day," state Department of Health spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill said in an email Thursday when asked if the weather conditions might affect covid-19 data collection.

Thursday's report from the Health Department listed 2,130 active covid-19 cases in the state's public schools, down from 2,455 listed in Monday's report.

After topping 3,400 active cases in mid-January, the case totals for public school districts have dropped to just below the level seen in early December, when a Health Department report dated Dec. 7 tallied 2,205 active cases in public schools.

For the Cabot School District, active case totals increased to 91 from 84 as of Monday. The school district has a student enrollment of 10,519 students, according to state data, making it far smaller than the state's largest districts, which typically have taken turns atop the list as having the most active covid-19 cases.

The Bentonville School District in Northwest Arkansas ranked second in active cases with 86. It has an enrollment of 17,848 students, according to state data.

The Little Rock School District on its website Thursday reported two new positive covid-19 cases, both at Forest Park Elementary School.

All teachers and students in the Little Rock School District's pre-kindergarten-through-12th grades will work from their homes today, the district said Thursday.

Fridays are "virtual days" for most of the district's students. However, teachers typically work at the schools on the virtual days. They will shift to their homes this week because of ongoing wintry weather.

Athletic activities scheduled for today are canceled and are being rescheduled. The district will post updates on its website: LRSD.org website and on its social media accounts.

Athletic activities planned for Saturday are expected to continue. Any changes will be posted.

Vaccination clinics originally planned for today will be rescheduled, and the district will share the new date with affected employees.

Staff training that was planned on the science of reading has been canceled and will be rescheduled.

All staffers, with the exception of teachers, should check with their supervisors about the ability to work remotely, or make arrangements with their supervisors to make up the missed workday. Otherwise, those employees will work an abbreviated schedule with a start time of 10 a.m.

The Health Department report listed the Little Rock School District as having 75 active cases, down from 86 on Monday.

Among colleges and universities in the state, the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville topped all schools with 57 active cases, followed by Lyon College in Batesville with 34 active cases and the University of Central Arkansas in Conway with 29 active cases.

The cumulative total of active cases at colleges and universities fell to 411. The Health Department on Monday reported 464 active cases among students and staffs at colleges and universities.

Data reported on the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville website shows a decrease in the number of campus covid-19 tests. A total of 198 campus covid-19 tests were done over a three-day period that included last weekend, the lowest number of tests done over a weekend since before spring semester classes started, according to UA-Fayetteville data.