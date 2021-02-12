Cherokee Village lawmaker tests positive for covid-19

Then-Rep.-elect Marsh Davis, R-Cherokee Village, looks over the revenue forecast in the House chamber at Little Rock during orientation for new House members in this Dec. 5, 2018, file photo. ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Staton Breidenthal)
State Rep. Marsh Davis, R-Cherokee Village, has tested positive for covid-19.
House spokeswoman Cecillea Pond-Mayo said Davis informed House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, on Friday of his positive test.
Davis reported that he has "mild symptoms, but overall doing well," Pond-Mayo said.
Davis is the 26th state lawmaker to acknowledge testing positive for covid-19 since the pandemic arrived in Arkansas in March.
