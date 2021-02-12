FILE- In this Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 file photo, people wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, walk past the CCTV Headquarters building, the home of Chinese state-run television network CCTV and its overseas arm CGTN, in Beijing. The U.K. has stripped China's state-owned TV channel of its broadcasting license in the country, after an investigation found the license holder lacked editorial control and had links to China's ruling Communist Party. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

China retaliates, bans BBC's broadcasts

BEIJING -- China has banned BBC World News from airing in China, one week after threatening to retaliate for the recent revocation of the British broadcasting license for China's state-owned CGTN.

The National Radio and Television Administration said in a statement dated midnight today that BBC World News coverage of China had violated requirements that news reporting be true and impartial and undermined China's national interests and ethnic solidarity.

The BBC already is generally not viewable in China outside of some hotels, businesses and residential compounds for foreigners. It wasn't immediately clear if the ban would affect reception in those facilities.

The Chinese government has criticized recent BBC reports on the coronavirus pandemic in China and on allegations of forced labor and sexual abuse in the Xinjiang region, home to the Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups.

"The channel fails to meet the requirements to broadcast in China as an overseas channel," the Chinese regulatory agency said, adding that it would not accept BBC's broadcast application for the next year.

U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called the move "an unacceptable curtailing of media freedom" that would "only damage China's reputation in the eyes of the world."

Germans, Danes make terrorism arrests

BERLIN -- German and Danish authorities said Thursday that they have arrested three Syrian men over the purported plotting of a terrorist attack, and later five more terrorism-linked arrests were announced in Denmark.

It was not immediately clear whether all eight arrests were linked.

Klaus Tewes, spokesman for federal prosecutors in the eastern German town of Naumburg, said a warrant was issued for the three men, aged 33, 36 and 40, last weekend on charges of preparing a serious act of violence.

They're alleged to have purchased several pounds of chemicals in January that could be used to manufacture explosives.

A search of a residence linked to the suspects in the city of Dessau-Rosslau, between Naumburg and Berlin, turned up 22 pounds of black powder, and fuses.

Two of the suspects were arrested in Denmark, where more chemicals were seized. The third was arrested in Germany near Frankfurt. None of their names was given.

Tewes would not give further details, and federal police, whose agents made the arrest in Germany, declined to comment.

Poland charges abortion-rights leader

WARSAW, Poland -- A leader of the Polish Women's Strike, the movement that has led mass nationwide protests against a near-total ban on abortion in Poland, has been charged with several felonies.

Marta Lempart said Thursday that she was formally read the charges at the district prosecutor's office in Warsaw on Wednesday.

The charges against Lempart include insulting a police officer and causing an epidemiological threat for organizing protests during the coronavirus pandemic. Under Polish law, a person can face from six months to eight years of imprisonment for causing an epidemiological threat.

Lempart also was charged with praising the vandalism of churches and the "malicious obstruction" of religious services after favorable comments in a radio interview about protesters who had sprayed paint on church facades and disrupted Masses during their protests.

Lempart said she sees the charges as an intensification of political pressure on her movement.

Many protesters have previously been charged with misdemeanors for participating in the protests. She said that in almost all of the cases the courts have dropped those charges.

The protests started in October when the constitutional court ruled to ban abortions in the case of fetal defects, growing into the largest anti-government mass movement in Poland since communism fell more than 30 years ago. The ruling took effect in late January.

The abortion restriction was widely denounced by lawmakers in the European Parliament earlier this week, with most saying it marks a violation of women's rights.

Battles with Kurds kill 3 Turkish soldiers

ANKARA, Turkey -- Three Turkish soldiers were killed in a new Turkish military offensive against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry said Thursday.

Two of soldiers were killed Wednesday in a clash in northern Iraq's Gara region on the first day of the latest Turkish operation, the ministry said. Another soldier died of his wounds on Thursday.

The military said Turkish jets retaliated by striking targets of the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party in Gara.

There was no immediate comment from the militant group on the clashes.

Turkey has carried out numerous cross-border ground and aerial offensives against the group, which maintains bases in northern Iraq.

The group began an insurgency against Turkey in the mainly Kurdish southeast in 1984 and the conflict has killed tens of thousands of people. The Kurdistan Workers' Party is considered a terrorist group by the United States and the European Union.