Marriage Licenses
Joseph Wysocki, 34, and Christy Bryan, 36, both of Jacksonville.
Francisco Zaragoza, 28, and Claudia Garcia Contreras, 30, both of Mabelvale.
Michael Gatton, 50, of Greenbrier, and Tia Shew, 38, of North Little Rock.
Lindsey Gillum, 38, and Jesse Ponwith, 48, both of Little Rock.
Divorces
FILED
21-462 April Filoteo v. Daniel Filoteo.
GRANTED
20-2737 Derica Nelson v. Patrick Norris.
20-3535 Brett Kincaid v. Brittany Kincaid.
20-3637 Charles Mason v. Tonya Mason.
20-3639 Brittny Simmons v. Reginald Simmons.
20-3932 Cecilia Ivory-Davis v. Emanuel Davis.
21-58 John Phelps, Jr. v. Debra Phelps.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.