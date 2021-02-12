THE RECRUITING GUY: DE's respect runs deep for UA's Smith

The University of Arkansas is one of six finalists for ESPN 300 junior defensive end prospect Josh White because of his relationship with running backs coach Jimmy Smith.

White, 6-5, 258 pounds, of Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove named Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio State, Nebraska, Mississippi State and Georgia Tech as his top schools on Sunday.

His relationship with Smith is very strong.

"He's the definition of a man that will keep his word," White said. "When he gets on the phone with you he's not going to sugar-coat anything. He'll tell you what you need to work on. He just keeps it real with me. Saying I'm a great player and how I've grown since the first time he met me and how I would fit the Arkansas program."

Smith led Cedar Grove to state championships in 2016 and 2018 before joining the coaching staff at Georgia State in 2019. White transferred to Cedar Grove for his junior season after playing at nearby Columbia High School as a sophomore.

He first met Smith as a freshman while attending a Cedar Grove game to watch good friend and Cedar Grove running back and Arkansas target Rashod Dubinion, who is expected to announce his college decision Saturday.

White said Smith wants to develop him off the field, too.

"He said he would develop me as a man and as a football player," White said. "And class would come first. You have to do well in class to produce on the field."

ESPN rates White a 4-star prospect, the No. 19 defensive end and the No. 139 overall recruit for the 2022 class. He's researched Arkansas and his other finalists online.

"I've heard a lot of great things about it," White said. "At Arkansas, I fit their program. I already have a great relationship with coach. It's a great school and it's not far from home."

The Hogs' three 2022 commitments -- offensive lineman Eli Henderson, tight end Dax Courtney and defensive lineman JJ Hollingsworth -- are also in White's ear about becoming a Razorback.

"They say come play with them," White said. "It will be a good opportunity. I think the same thing. It would be a good opportunity."

He has 3.5 grade-point average and is looking to study medicine and become a doctor. White, who plans to graduate in December and enroll at his school of choice in January, said he plans to do a virtual visit with Arkansas soon.

The NCAA oversight committee has recommended extending the current dead period of April 15 to May 31. The NCAA's decision could affect when White announces his college decision.

"I'm trying to see if they push the dead period back," he said. "If they do, I'm going to commit in April and if they don't, I'll probably commit during the summer."

Being an in-state recruit and having an offer from Georgia, some might believe White is a lock for the Bulldogs. He said that's not true.

"Everybody got a chance right now," he said.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com.