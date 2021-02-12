Federal debt likely to top GDP in '21, report states

WASHINGTON -- The federal government's total debt is expected to exceed the size of the American economy this year, a figure that does not take into account President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus package, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said Thursday.

Still, the budget office said that the annual federal deficit -- the difference between what the government spends and what it collects in tax revenue every year -- is set to decline from the year before, when the deficit surged due to the historic emergency measures authorized to support an economy pummeled by the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2021, America's federal debt will reach about 102% of its gross domestic product, a slight increase from the year before. Even without additional spending or tax cuts, that number is expected to grow to 107% of GDP by 2031 -- which would be an all-time high in American history, the Congressional Budget Office said.

The total federal debt includes both debt held by the public and money the government owes itself through intragovernmental holdings. The GDP figure represents the total output of goods and services in the United States economy.

Debt held by the public as of Monday totaled $21.7 trillion. However, the overall federal debt, which totaled nearly $27.9 trillion as of Monday, includes more than $6.1 trillion the government owes itself, including about $2.9 trillion borrowed from the Social Security Trust Fund, according to Treasury Department reports.

Combined, the overall federal debt totaled 127.3% of GDP at the end of 2020, according to figures compiled by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

The Congressional Budget Office's debt projections are likely to reinvigorate the ongoing debate over Biden's stimulus proposal, as Republicans try to argue that the U.S. faces unsustainable debt burdens after spending more than $4 trillion in response to the virus.

The projections also come one day after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of continued high unemployment and downplayed the imminent danger of inflation, projections Democrats cheered as boosting their case for more emergency relief. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., quoted from Powell's remarks extensively at her news briefing Thursday.

America's economic recovery from the coronavirus has sputtered as the pandemic raged across this country this winter. Alarmingly, job growth in the U.S. has all but stalled out even as about half of the 22 million jobs lost during the crisis have returned.

"The deficit has been expanding since the pandemic for entirely good reasons," said Ernie Tedeschi, who served as an economist at the Treasury Department under President Barack Obama. "Any goal of fiscal sustainability in the long-term has to start with recovery from the economic catastrophe right now and over the next couple of years."

The Congressional Budget Office projects that higher levels of vaccinations will dramatically reduce the number of coronavirus cases. As a result, the budget office projects that economic growth will quickly return to its pre-pandemic level by as soon as the middle of 2021. The budget office projects that GDP will increase by close to 5% in 2021, after contracting by 3.5% in 2020, before leveling off at an annual rate of growth of above 2%.

The budget office also estimated the federal unemployment rate would return to its pre-pandemic level by 2024. Separately, the office also projects a steady rise in income and corporate tax receipts throughout the decade.

Meanwhile, four House committees worked Thursday on their pieces of the covid-19 relief package that would send $1,400 payments to many Americans. It would also provide hundreds of billions for state and local governments and to boost vaccination efforts, raise tax credits for children and increase unemployment benefits. Democratic leaders hope for House passage later this month, with Senate approval and a bill on Biden's desk by mid-March.

"This is the moment," said Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., citing the pandemic's human and economic toll.

As committees worked, Republicans proposed amendments spotlighting what they see as the legislation's soft spots.

The proposals signaled that Biden's plan faces solid Republican opposition in a House and Senate where Democrats have few votes to spare, while forcing Democrats to take positions that could tee up GOP campaign ads for the 2022 elections.

There were amendments to reduce the $400 extra in weekly jobless benefits Democrats want to provide through August and exempt the smallest businesses from Democrats' plans to gradually raise the minimum wage to $15 hourly from $7.25. Others would limit emergency grants for undergraduates to U.S. citizens and bar federal subsidies for some job-based health insurance to people without Social Security numbers.

Other GOP proposals would put strings on emergency funds to help schools reopen safely, requiring that schools offer in-person classes or give the money to parents for education savings accounts if they remain closed. Still others would make sure assistance for renters, homeowners and the airline industry didn't extend long after the pandemic ends, and divide $26 billion for urban transportation systems between cities and rural areas, which many Republicans represent.

Information for this article was contributed by Jeff Stein and Erica Werner of The Washington Post; by Alan Fram, Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, Kevin Freking, Hope Yen and Josh Boak of The Associated Press; and by Emily Cochrane, Aishvarya Kavi and Chris Cameron of The New York Times.