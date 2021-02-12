Forecasters: Weekend to bring below-freezing temperatures, chance for snow

Forecasters predict temperatures across much of Arkansas on Friday to be in the 30s, according to this National Weather Service graphic.

Arctic air settling over Arkansas this weekend is expected to bring some of the coldest temperatures the state has seen in “many years,” as well as a chance for over 6 inches of snow, forecasters said Friday.

Temperatures Sunday through Tuesday are not likely to rise above freezing, with highs in the teens and 20s, according to a National Weather Service briefing. Forecasters said those temperatures are well below normal for this time of year.

The weather service predicted a chance for light wintry precipitation on Sunday, ahead of a stronger and more significant system predicted to move into Arkansas on Sunday night into Monday.

Snow totals may exceed six inches in spots, along with dangerous wind chills Monday morning, according to forecasters.

Forecasters predict low temperatures well below freezing in Arkansas throughout the weekend and into next week, this National Weather Service graphic shows.

Snow will also be possible Wednesday and Thursday, forecasters said.

The weather service encouraged those without proper heating to make preparations for the cold. Frequently check on animals or pets that reside outside or bring them in to shelter if possible. Forecasters also recommended bringing outdoor plants inside and allowing your faucets to drip to keep pipes from freezing.

“We are looking ahead and planning for sub-freezing temperatures and the possibility of snow and more freezing rain Sunday evening and overnight into Monday,” Michael Considine, Entergy Arkansas’ vice president of customer service, said in a news release.

