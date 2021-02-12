Fort Smith trash cart collection to happen two days early

FORT SMITH -- The city is asking residents who have their trash pickup scheduled for Monday and Tuesday place trash carts out two days early.

Solid Waste Services Department Director Kyle Foreman said in a news release severe winter weather forecast for early next week poses dangerous conditions for those who need to put out their trash bins as well as the city's trucks and employees.

The city asks residents who normally have their trash and recycle cart pickup Monday to put out their carts by 7 a.m. Saturday and residents who normally have their pickup scheduled on Tuesday to put out their carts by 7 a.m. Sunday.

The city's Dial-a-Truck will operate on Saturday and Sunday as well, according to the release. Residents who need a Dial-a-Truck pickup Monday should plan to have their trash picked up Saturday, and Sunday for such pickups needed Tuesday.

Solid waste collection for both commercial and industrial users also will occur Saturday and Sunday, the release states.