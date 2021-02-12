FRIDAY, FEB. 12: Five things to know about covid-19 in Arkansas

As our state deals with the spread of covid-19 in the midst of a global outbreak, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will publish five things you need to know each week. We'll be publishing these roundups in English, Spanish and Marshallese You can read our full coverage at arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/. Coronavirus coverage pertaining to crucial public health information will be available for all readers.

Here are this week’s five important things to know about the coronavirus.

• Arkansas has recorded 311,043 confirmed and probable cases of covid-19 since the pandemic began, according to data posted Feb. 12. State health officials have reported 5,199 covid-19 deaths and 292,298 recoveries. Officials also reported that Arkansas has given 442,134 doses of the covid-19 vaccine.

• Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Feb. 9 said the state needs to get vaccination shots to more residents age 70 and older before making them available to additional population groups. He hopes to expand the shots’ availability to others by March 1.

• The spread of coronavirus in Arkansas showed signs of slowing this week as the state's case count rose by 1,092 on Feb. 10 – the fifth daily increase in a row that was smaller than the one a week earlier. State Epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha attributed the downward trend to a decrease in social activity after the holidays.

• Wintry weather caused some disruption in vaccination efforts, with some clinics and appointments rescheduled. Pharmacists were advised to review plans to safeguard their vaccine supply in case of power failures.

• Federal health officials on Feb. 10 urged Americans to consider wearing two masks to better protect themselves against the threat of more contagious variants of the coronavirus. Methods to improve mask fit include wearing a cloth mask over a disposable surgical mask and knotting the ear loops and tucking in the sides of a surgical mask to prevent air from leaking out.

SPANISH: arkansasonline.com/news/2021/feb/12/viernes-12-de-febrero-cinco-hechos-importantes-sob/

MARSHALLESE: arkansasonline.com/news/2021/feb/12/bolaide-papode-12-lalem-men-raurk-im-jej-aikuij-je/