Governor in D.C. for covid-19 talks

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to meet with governors and mayors at the White House this morning to discuss the new administration's covid-19 response.

The bipartisan group will include Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The Oval Office discussion will center on the American Rescue Plan, which the White House calls an "emergency legislative package to fund vaccinations, provide immediate, direct relief to families bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 Crisis, and support struggling communities."

In a written statement, Hutchinson confirmed that he's been invited to participate.

"The President asked to meet with me and a few other governors to discuss the need for a new coronavirus relief bill," Hutchinson said. "While I believe the proposed $1.9 trillion package is too large, I see this as an opportunity to discuss the vaccine distribution supply and other issues."

Hutchinson, a Republican who serves as vice chairman of the National Governors Association, attended Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration and has indicated a willingness to work with the 46th president.

Under the American Rescue Plan, checks for $1,400 per person would be sent to most households across the country.

Among other things, the proposal also calls for $160 billion to expand covid-19 testing, vaccination and other health care needs; $170 billion for schools; and another roughly $440 billion for "struggling communities," including aid for small businesses, first responders and public transit employees.

Biden, who portrayed himself as someone who could work across party lines, has been meeting with representatives from both parties since taking office to discuss his agenda.

Earlier this month, he met with 10 Republican senators to discuss coronavirus relief. The lawmakers had proposed a $600 billion aid package.

On Thursday morning, he welcomed a bipartisan group of senators to the White House to discuss infrastructure.

"The meeting this morning was a reflection of how important it is to him to meet with bipartisan leaders and have a discussion about what's required in states and communities," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters afterward.

The governor's office did not say whether they planned to discuss Arkansas' work requirements for some Medicaid recipients.

Politico reported Thursday that the administration will notify states today that federal waivers authorizing the work requirement are being revoked.

The Trump administration had granted the waivers to Arkansas and several other states. Struck down in the federal court system, the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to consider the matter.