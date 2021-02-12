Home movies

"The Go-Go's,"

directed by Alison Ellwood

(TV-MA, 1 hour, 38 minutes)

This may be the most fun you'll ever have watching a documentary. Along the way, you'll learn a lot.

It combines music, high-energy video, revealing interviews and an actual story arc to reveal how the Go-Go's, powered with pure ambition (along with an abundance of slow-to-be-revealed talent) rose from the scroungy depths of the Los Angeles punk scene to become the most successful female rock band of all time.

Despite its high energy and spirited vibes, the narrative doesn't gloss over the not-so-sunny events that could have brought the band to a much different position than the successful place it achieved.

With Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Gina Schock, Kathy Valentine, Elissa Bello, Jane Wiedlin.

"Freaky" (R, 1 hour, 42 minutes) If you keep your expectations at a reasonable level, you'll enjoy this social-justice horror adventure in which a none-too-popular teenager, suffering her way through high school, becomes the target of the neighborhood's notorious serial killer. That makes school less of a problem. With Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton, Alan Ruck; co-written and directed by Christopher Landon.

"Greenland" (PG-13, 1 hour, 59 minutes) The tension in this imminent-doomsday drama comes from the people who are affected, not from a mess of fake-looking computer animation. A comet with bad intent is headed straight toward our planet, so a small dysfunctional family goes on the run in search of safe place. With Gerard Butler, Hope Davis, David Denman, Scott Glenn; directed by Ric Roman Waugh.

"Mambo Man" (not rated, 1 hour, 22 minutes) A based-on-a-true-story Cuban film about a farmer, music promoter and hustler living beyond his means in order to keep up the illusion of his "Godfather" lifestyle. In 2017, as Cuba is opening up to the West, J.C. (Héctor Noas) juggles the demands of organizing concerts, entertaining a British music tourists and trying to keep his pig farm going. With musical contributions from Cuban legends Candido Fabre, Maria Ochoa, Alma Latina, David Alvarez, Arturo Jorge, Omara Portuondo, Eliades Ochoa, Juan De Marcos Gonzalez and the Afro-Cuban All Stars; directed by Mo Fini and Edesio Alejandro.

"Sputnik" (not rated, 1 hour, 53 minutes) USSR 1983. For fans of parasite horror, this is a Russian sci-fi thriller -- long on creative ideas, short on execution -- in which a Soviet cosmonaut brings an alien creature back to earth, concealed within his body. With Oksana Akinshina, Pyotr Fyodorov, Anthon Vasilev; directed by Egor Abramenko. Subtitled.

"Wander Darkly" (R, 1 hour, 37 minutes) Intriguingly honest performances by Sienna Miller and Diego Luna power this otherwise sentimental drama about how new parents, facing an uncertain future, are forced to reckon with trauma that affects their troubled relationship. With Beth Grant, Vanessa Bayer, Brett Rice; written and directed by Tara Miele.

"The Right One" (R, 1 hour, 35 minutes) This comedy gets points for having a premise that hasn't been beaten to death in previous films: A novelist plagued with writer's block finds fresh material and inspiration when she runs into a guy who is capable of changing his personality to deal with whatever problem is at hand. With Nick Thune, Cleopatra Coleman, Trezzo Mahoro; written and directed by Ken Mok.

"Before/During/After" (not rated, 1 hour, 22 minutes) The humor of the otherwise awkward and troubling process of breaking up is nicely displayed in this comedic drama about a middle-aged theater actress who has to confront her performance in real life when she discovers her husband of 15 years is cheating on her and their marriage falls apart. With Finnerty Steeves, Jeremy Davidson, Richard Masur, John Pankow; directed by Stephen Kunken and Jack Lewars.