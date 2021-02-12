Home-price rise sets record as low rates draw buyers

U.S. home prices, fueled by the lowest mortgage rates in history, rose at the fastest pace on record in the fourth quarter, surpassing the peak from the last property boom in 2005.

The median price of a single-family home climbed to $315,000 in the quarter, a 14.9% increase over the same period a year ago. That was the biggest surge in data going back to 1990, the National Association of Realtors reported Thursday.

"The average, working family is struggling to contend with home prices that are rising much faster than income," association chief economist Lawrence Yun said in the report. "This sidelines a consumer from becoming an actual buyer, causing them to miss out on accumulating wealth from home ownership."

The Northeast led the way as buyers rushed to the suburbs. Fairfield County, Conn., home to Greenwich and other tony towns, rose 39% for the biggest increase in the U.S.

More than half of the 161 major metropolitan areas the association tracks each quarter saw double-digit percentage home-price increases. None of the areas recorded a decline in home prices in the fourth quarter.

The pandemic property boom has been driven by low borrowing costs and flexible work policies that allow Americans to live where they want.

The 30-year fixed-rate average remained unchanged for the third-consecutive week at 2.73%, according to data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the federally chartered mortgage investor. It was 3.47% a year ago.

The 15-year fixed-rate average slipped to 2.19%, compared with 2.21% a week ago and 2.97% a year ago. The five-year adjustable-rate average edged up to 2.79%. It was 2.78% a week ago and 3.28% a year ago.

People are leaving expensive cities like New York and San Francisco, moving to more affordable areas that also are less crowded. Even with high unemployment, prices are soaring across the U.S. because there's an increasingly short supply of homes to choose from.

Home construction soared at the end of 2020. Housing starts, which measure the commencement of a residential project with the pouring of the foundation, overall increased 5.8% to 1.67 million units in December, according to the Census Bureau and the National Association of Home Builders. Housing starts for single-family houses, which represented 1.34 million of that figure, rose 12%, according to the report.

"The housing starts in December is the strongest homebuilding since 1.72 million units were started in September 2006," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics.

The industry has come a long way since the boom of the 2000s when developers created a housing bubble by constructing hundreds of thousands of houses on speculation, expecting that eager buyers would snatch them up. But the bubble burst, sparking the 2008-2009 recession. At the low point of the recession in April 2009, only 480,000 units were built compared with 2.27 million in January 2006 at the peak of homebuilding, according to Zandi.

Information for this article was contributed by Prashant Gopal of Bloomberg News (WPNS); by Steve Brown of The Dallas Morning News (TNS); and by Kathy Orton and Carisa Crawford Chappell of The Washington Post.