House prosecutors rest Trump case

House impeachment manager Rep. Joe Neguse and counsel Sarah Istel prepare Thursday for the start of the third day of the impeachment trial. More photos at arkansasonline.com/212dc/. (The New York Times/Erin Schaff)

WASHINGTON -- House prosecutors concluded two days of arguments in Donald Trump's impeachment trial Thursday, insisting that the Capitol invaders believed they were acting on "the president's orders" to stop Joe Biden's election.

The Democratic prosecutors described in stark, personal terms the horror faced that January day, including in the very Senate chamber where Trump's trial is underway. They displayed the many public instructions that Trump gave his supporters -- long before the White House rally that unleashed the Capitol attack as Congress was certifying Biden's victory.

Five people died in the chaos and its aftermath.

In videos, some posted to social media by rioters themselves, invaders talked about how they were doing it all for Trump.

"If we pretend this didn't happen, or worse, if we let it go unanswered, who's to say it won't happen again?" argued prosecutor Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo.

Trump's defense attorneys will take the floor today, and the proceedings could finish with a vote this weekend.

Some Democrats express little hope of conviction by two-thirds of the evenly divided Senate.

Trump's lawyers and the Republicans are putting their defense focus on legal questions in the case.

Trump's second impeachment trial, on a charge of incitement of insurrection, has echoes of last year's impeachment and acquittal over the Ukraine matter, as prosecutors warned senators that Trump has shown no bounds and will do it again, posing a danger to the civic order unless he is convicted and banned from future office. Even out of the White House, the former president holds influence over many voters.

The prosecutors on Thursday drew a direct line from his repeated comments condoning and even celebrating violence -- praising "both sides" after the 2017 outbreak at the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va. -- and urging his rally crowd last month to go to the Capitol and fight for his presidency. He spread claims about election fraud, even though there has been no evidence of it, and urged his supporters to "stop the steal" of the presidency.

Prosecutors used the rioters' own videos from Jan. 6 to pin responsibility on Trump. "We were invited here," one person said. "Trump sent us," another said. "He'll be happy. We're fighting for Trump."

"They truly believed that the whole intrusion was at the president's orders," said Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo. "The president told them to be there."

"Senators, America, we need to exercise our common sense about what happened," said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the lead manager, reading from Thomas Paine. "Let's not get caught up in a lot of outlandish lawyers theories here. Exercise your common sense about what just took place in our country."

Raskin said the evidence that Trump cultivated, incited and then showed no remorse for the attack warranted making him the first impeached president ever to be convicted and the first former president to be disqualified from holding future office.

"If you don't find this a high crime and misdemeanor today, you have set a new terrible standard for presidential misconduct in the United States of America," he said.

Raskin argued that Trump had demonstrated a pattern of encouraging violence among his supporters long before the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

"These tactics were road-tested," Raskin said. "January 6th was a culmination of the president's actions, not an aberration from them. The insurrection was the most violent and dangerous episode so far in Donald Trump's continuing pattern and practice of inciting violence."

Raskin showed clips of Trump comments encouraging supporters to rough up protesters at his early campaign rallies, including one in which he offered to pay the resulting legal fees.

Trump showed no genuine remorse and failed to take responsibility for his role in inspiring the rioters who attacked the Capitol, said Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif.

Lieu urged senators to send a clear message with a vote to convict Trump to prevent another attack and deter future presidents, who don't like the outcome of an election, from believing they can follow Trump's lead.

"You know, I'm not afraid of Donald Trump running again in four years. I'm afraid he's going to run again and lose, because he can do this again," Lieu said.

Lieu played recordings and displayed quotes from Republican state officials and former Trump administration officials condemning and blaming Trump for riling up the rioters on Jan. 6. Among the voices were Trump's former Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and his former Labor Secretary Elaine Chao, the wife of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. He showed photos of the more than a dozen Trump officials who resigned in protest after Jan. 6.

Senators were also reminded that it took Trump nearly 30 hours after the attack began to denounce the violence and of the delayed deployment of the National Guard to the Capitol.

"As a veteran, I find it deeply dishonorable that our commander in chief did not protect us," Lieu said.

During his presentation, Lieu seemed to call out Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, when he rejected the idea that Trump had made a mistake on Jan. 6. In an interview before the Senate trial began, Lee suggested that Trump should get a "mulligan" or second chance for making a mistake.

At the White House, President Joe Biden said he believed "some minds may be changed" after senators saw security video Wednesday of the deadly insurrection at the Capitol, including of rioters searching menacingly for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence.

Biden said he didn't watch any of the previous day's proceedings live but later saw news coverage.

Though most of the Senate jurors seem to have made up their minds, making Trump's acquittal likely, the never-before-seen audio and video released Wednesday is now a key exhibit as lawmakers prosecuting the case argue that he should be convicted of inciting the siege.

Videos of the siege have been circulating since the day of the riot, but the compilation offered a moment-by-moment retelling of one of the nation's most alarming days. And it underscored how dangerously close the rioters came to the nation's leaders, shifting the focus of the trial from an academic debate about the Constitution to a raw retelling of the assault.

The footage showed the mob smashing into the building, rioters engaging in hand-to-hand combat with police and audio of Capitol police officers pleading for backup.

Trump attorney David Schoen said the presentation was "offensive" and that Democrats "haven't tied it in any way to Trump."

He told reporters Thursday at the Capitol that Democrats were making the public relive the tragedy in a way that "tears at the American people" and impedes efforts at unity in the country.

One Republican, Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., said during a break Thursday: "To me, they're losing credibility the longer they talk."

The goal of the two-day presentation by prosecutors from the House, which impeached the outgoing president last month a week after the siege, was to cast Trump not as an innocent bystander but rather as the "inciter in chief" who spent months spreading falsehoods and revving up supporters to challenge the election.

They are seeking not just conviction, but to bar him from future office.

"This attack never would have happened but for Donald Trump," said Rep. Madeleine Dean, one of the impeachment managers. "And so they came, draped in Trump's flag, and used our flag, the American flag, to batter and to bludgeon."

Trump's lawyers are likely to blame the rioters for the violence.

The first president to face an impeachment trial after leaving office, Trump is also the first to be twice impeached.

His lawyers say he cannot be convicted because he is already gone from the White House.

Members of the National Guard patrol at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump continues. (AP/Jose Luis Magana)

David Schoen, a defense attorney for former President Donald Trump, called the Democrats’ presentation of mob violence “offensive” and said they “haven’t tied it in any way to Trump” while making the public relive the tragedy in a way that “tears at the American people” and impedes efforts at unity. (The New York Times/Anna Moneymaker)

“You know, I’m not afraid of Donald Trump running again in four years,” House impeachment manager Rep. Ted Lieu said Thursday. “I’m afraid he’s going to run again and lose, because he can do this again.” (AP/Senate Television)

Bruce Castor, lawyer for former President Donald Trump, arrives on the third day of the second impeachment trial of Trump in the Senate, at the Capitol, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Washington. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)

Razor wire tops the anti-scaling fence surrounding the permitter of the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

In this image from video, a chart is displayed as an exhibit for senators as House impeachment manager Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., speaks during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

In this image from video, House impeachment manager Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., speaks during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

In this image from video, House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

In this image from video, security video is shown to senators as House impeachment manager Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., speaks during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

In this image from video, a video from Donald Trump is shown to senators as House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)