Today’s overall top 10 games

NOTE Some games may have been canceled or rescheduled because of covid-19 or inclement weather. As of press time, these games were still scheduled.

BOYS

STAR CITY AT NO. 3 MAGNOLIA

WHERE Panther Arena, Magnolia

RECORDS Star City 5-16, 2-9 4A-8; Magnolia 16-0, 10-0 4A-8

COACHES Star City: Reggie Turner; Magnolia: Ben Lindsey

NOTEWORTHY The first game between these two on Jan. 15 was Magnolia's closest call this year. The Panthers won 63-53. ... Magnolia struggled with Camden Fairview for a while in its previous game but played better in the second half to win by 21. ... Star City has lost eight of its last nine games. ... Magnolia's winning streak stands at 47 games.

LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC AT

NO. 4 NORTH LITTLE ROCK

WHERE Charging Wildcat Arena, North Little Rock

RECORDS Little Rock Catholic 8-13, 3-8 6A-Central; North Little Rock 15-2, 9-2 6A-Central

COACHES Little Rock Catholic: Todd Ezzi; North Little Rock: Johnny Rice

NOTEWORTHY North Little Rock has beaten Conway and Little Rock Southwest by a combined 48 points over its past two games. ... The 93 points the Charging Wildcats scored Tuesday were a season high. ... Little Rock Catholic is in a fight with Cabot for the final playoff spot. ... The Rockets have dropped five of six overall but beat Cabot twice this season.

LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST AT NO. 5 BRYANT

WHERE Hornet Arena, Bryant

RECORDS Little Rock Southwest 2-15, 1-10 6A-Central; Bryant 15-4, 7-4 6A-Central

COACHES Little Rock Southwest: Chris Threatt; Bryant: Mike Abrahamson

NOTEWORTHY A rough fourth quarter, which saw Bryant outscored 18-5, cost the Hornets three days ago vs. Little Rock Central. ... Southwest has lost its last nine games by an average of nearly 26 points, with four of those losses coming to the top three teams in the 6A-Central. ... The Hornets rolled 62-27 on Jan. 15, the first time these teams met. ... Bryant will end the regular season with road games at Conway and Cabot.

NO. 6 MAUMELLE AT

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN

WHERE Warrior Arena, Little Rock

RECORDS Maumelle 14-3, 6-1 5A-Central; Little Rock Christian 12-7, 2-5 5A-Central

COACHES Maumelle: Michael Shook; Little Rock Christian: Clarence Finley

NOTEWORTHY Maumelle lost for the first time in 5A-Central play Tuesday against Sylvan Hills. ... Little Rock Christian finds itself a game behind Beebe for fourth place after losing three in a row to Benton, Little Rock Parkview and Sylvan Hills. ... The Hornets are at Little Rock Hall in their next one before hosting Benton.

NO. 10 FAYETTEVILLE AT SPRINGDALE

WHERE Bulldog Gymnasium, Springdale

RECORDS Fayetteville 17-5, 8-3 6A-West; Springdale: 9-10, 3-7 6A-West

COACHES Fayetteville: Brad Stamps; Springdale: Jeremy Price

NOTEWORTHY Fayetteville junior guard Landon Glasper scored 30 points against Bentonville, but it wasn't enough to lead the Bulldogs to victory. ... Of Springdale's nine consecutive losses, eight have been by eight points or less. ... Fayetteville has a one-game cushion over both Springdale Har-Ber and Bentonville West. The Bulldogs face Har-Ber in the regular-season finale.

GIRLS

NO. 7 CONWAY AT

NO. 1 FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE

WHERE Kaundart Fieldhouse, Fort Smith

RECORDS Conway 16-4, 8-2 6A-Central; Fort Smith Northside 21-1, 11-0 6A-Central

COACHES Conway: Ashley Hutchcraft; Fort Smith Northside: Rickey Smith

NOTEWORTHY Northside can clinch a share of the 6A-Central regular-season title with a victory over Conway, but a loss makes things tighter. ... Conway is a half-game back of second-place North Little Rock and 21/2 games behind Northside. ... The Lady Bears won in a 65-62 thriller on Jan. 15. ... Northside is undefeated in its past 19 games.

NO. 4 GREENWOOD AT

NO. 10 VILONIA

WHERE Eagle Arena, Vilonia

RECORDS Greenwood 18-3, 11-0 5A-West; Vilonia 20-2, 10-1 5A-West

COACHES Greenwood: Clay Reeves; Vilonia: Jeremy Simon

NOTEWORTHY The game of the night around the state will be for the 5A-West title. ... Greenwood jumped on Vilonia quickly Jan. 15 and pulled away to win 71-52. ... Vilonia is on a seven-game winning streak but was in a serious battle with Mountain Home in its last game until surviving in overtime. ... Only one team has scored more than 43 points in conference play vs. Greenwood -- Vilonia.

MOUNT ST. MARY AT

NO. 5 NORTH LITTLE ROCK

WHERE Charging Wildcat Arena, North Little Rock

RECORDS Mount St. Mary 0-17, 0-8 6A-Central; North Little Rock 16-5, 9-2 6A-Central

COACHES Mount St. Mary: Lauren Lawrence; North Little Rock: Daryl Fimple

NOTEWORTHY North Little Rock is hoping to get a boost from Conway today in order to stay close to Northside in the 6A-Central. ... The Lady Charging Wildcats beat Mount St. Mary by 65 points nearly a month ago. ... North Little Rock's past nine victories over the Belles have been by more than 12 points, with seven coming by at least 28 points.

MAUMELLE AT

NO. 6 LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN

WHERE Warrior Arena, Little Rock

RECORDS Maumelle 3-7, 0-6 5A-Central; Little Rock Christian 17-1, 9-0 5A-Central

COACHES Maumelle: Bobby Lewallen; Little Rock Christian: Ronald Rogers

NOTEWORTHY Maumelle suffered its most lopsided loss of the season when it played Little Rock Christian on Jan. 19, losing 75-23. ... The Lady Warriors have won 10 games by at least 21 points. ... Little Rock Christian is slated to host Jacksonville in its final regular-season home game Tuesday before closing at Beebe.

NETTLETON AT

NO. 9 BATESVILLE

WHERE Pioneer Gymnasium, Batesville

RECORDS Nettleton 18-6, 7-4 5A-East; Batesville 19-1, 10-1 5A-East

COACHES Nettleton: Jason Smith; Batesville: Stan Fowler

NOTEWORTHY Batesville responded to its first loss of the season a week ago by blasting Marion by 24 points earlier this week. ... Nettleton completed a season sweep of Paragould on Feb. 9 and has won five consecutive games. ... The Lady Raiders are tied with Paragould for third place in the East and lead Marion by two games.

SCHEDULING NOTE

On the boys side, No. 1 Bentonville's game with Rogers was postponed. No. 2 Little Rock Central was set to play Cabot, but that game has been pushed to Saturday. No. 7 Little Rock Parkview's 5A-Central game vs. Beebe also was moved to Saturday. No. 8 Jonesboro's game against Searcy was postponed, and No. 9 Marion was set to play Greene County Tech but it was canceled. On the girls side, No. 3 Melbourne was scheduled to play Hoxie as was No. 8 Harrison game against Huntsville. Both were canceled.