Today’s overall top 10 games

NOTE Some games may have been canceled or rescheduled because of covid-19 or inclement weather. As of press time, these games were still scheduled.
BOYS
STAR CITY AT NO. 3 MAGNOLIA
WHERE Panther Arena, Magnolia
RECORDS Star City 5-16, 2-9 4A-8; Magnolia 16-0, 10-0 4A-8
COACHES Star City: Reggie Turner; Magnolia: Ben Lindsey
NOTEWORTHY The first game between these two on Jan. 15 was Magnolia's closest call this year. The Panthers won 63-53. ... Magnolia struggled with Camden Fairview for a while in its previous game but played better in the second half to win by 21. ... Star City has lost eight of its last nine games. ... Magnolia's winning streak stands at 47 games.
LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC AT
NO. 4 NORTH LITTLE ROCK
WHERE Charging Wildcat Arena, North Little Rock
RECORDS Little Rock Catholic 8-13, 3-8 6A-Central; North Little Rock 15-2, 9-2 6A-Central
COACHES Little Rock Catholic: Todd Ezzi; North Little Rock: Johnny Rice
NOTEWORTHY North Little Rock has beaten Conway and Little Rock Southwest by a combined 48 points over its past two games. ... The 93 points the Charging Wildcats scored Tuesday were a season high. ... Little Rock Catholic is in a fight with Cabot for the final playoff spot. ... The Rockets have dropped five of six overall but beat Cabot twice this season.
LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST AT NO. 5 BRYANT
WHERE Hornet Arena, Bryant
RECORDS Little Rock Southwest 2-15, 1-10 6A-Central; Bryant 15-4, 7-4 6A-Central
COACHES Little Rock Southwest: Chris Threatt; Bryant: Mike Abrahamson
NOTEWORTHY A rough fourth quarter, which saw Bryant outscored 18-5, cost the Hornets three days ago vs. Little Rock Central. ... Southwest has lost its last nine games by an average of nearly 26 points, with four of those losses coming to the top three teams in the 6A-Central. ... The Hornets rolled 62-27 on Jan. 15, the first time these teams met. ... Bryant will end the regular season with road games at Conway and Cabot.
NO. 6 MAUMELLE AT
LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN
WHERE Warrior Arena, Little Rock
RECORDS Maumelle 14-3, 6-1 5A-Central; Little Rock Christian 12-7, 2-5 5A-Central
COACHES Maumelle: Michael Shook; Little Rock Christian: Clarence Finley
NOTEWORTHY Maumelle lost for the first time in 5A-Central play Tuesday against Sylvan Hills. ... Little Rock Christian finds itself a game behind Beebe for fourth place after losing three in a row to Benton, Little Rock Parkview and Sylvan Hills. ... The Hornets are at Little Rock Hall in their next one before hosting Benton.
NO. 10 FAYETTEVILLE AT SPRINGDALE
WHERE Bulldog Gymnasium, Springdale
RECORDS Fayetteville 17-5, 8-3 6A-West; Springdale: 9-10, 3-7 6A-West
COACHES Fayetteville: Brad Stamps; Springdale: Jeremy Price
NOTEWORTHY Fayetteville junior guard Landon Glasper scored 30 points against Bentonville, but it wasn't enough to lead the Bulldogs to victory. ... Of Springdale's nine consecutive losses, eight have been by eight points or less. ... Fayetteville has a one-game cushion over both Springdale Har-Ber and Bentonville West. The Bulldogs face Har-Ber in the regular-season finale.
GIRLS
NO. 7 CONWAY AT
NO. 1 FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE
WHERE Kaundart Fieldhouse, Fort Smith
RECORDS Conway 16-4, 8-2 6A-Central; Fort Smith Northside 21-1, 11-0 6A-Central
COACHES Conway: Ashley Hutchcraft; Fort Smith Northside: Rickey Smith
NOTEWORTHY Northside can clinch a share of the 6A-Central regular-season title with a victory over Conway, but a loss makes things tighter. ... Conway is a half-game back of second-place North Little Rock and 21/2 games behind Northside. ... The Lady Bears won in a 65-62 thriller on Jan. 15. ... Northside is undefeated in its past 19 games.
NO. 4 GREENWOOD AT
NO. 10 VILONIA
WHERE Eagle Arena, Vilonia
RECORDS Greenwood 18-3, 11-0 5A-West; Vilonia 20-2, 10-1 5A-West
COACHES Greenwood: Clay Reeves; Vilonia: Jeremy Simon
NOTEWORTHY The game of the night around the state will be for the 5A-West title. ... Greenwood jumped on Vilonia quickly Jan. 15 and pulled away to win 71-52. ... Vilonia is on a seven-game winning streak but was in a serious battle with Mountain Home in its last game until surviving in overtime. ... Only one team has scored more than 43 points in conference play vs. Greenwood -- Vilonia.
MOUNT ST. MARY AT
NO. 5 NORTH LITTLE ROCK
WHERE Charging Wildcat Arena, North Little Rock
RECORDS Mount St. Mary 0-17, 0-8 6A-Central; North Little Rock 16-5, 9-2 6A-Central
COACHES Mount St. Mary: Lauren Lawrence; North Little Rock: Daryl Fimple
NOTEWORTHY North Little Rock is hoping to get a boost from Conway today in order to stay close to Northside in the 6A-Central. ... The Lady Charging Wildcats beat Mount St. Mary by 65 points nearly a month ago. ... North Little Rock's past nine victories over the Belles have been by more than 12 points, with seven coming by at least 28 points.
MAUMELLE AT
NO. 6 LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN
WHERE Warrior Arena, Little Rock
RECORDS Maumelle 3-7, 0-6 5A-Central; Little Rock Christian 17-1, 9-0 5A-Central
COACHES Maumelle: Bobby Lewallen; Little Rock Christian: Ronald Rogers
NOTEWORTHY Maumelle suffered its most lopsided loss of the season when it played Little Rock Christian on Jan. 19, losing 75-23. ... The Lady Warriors have won 10 games by at least 21 points. ... Little Rock Christian is slated to host Jacksonville in its final regular-season home game Tuesday before closing at Beebe.
NETTLETON AT
NO. 9 BATESVILLE
WHERE Pioneer Gymnasium, Batesville
RECORDS Nettleton 18-6, 7-4 5A-East; Batesville 19-1, 10-1 5A-East
COACHES Nettleton: Jason Smith; Batesville: Stan Fowler
NOTEWORTHY Batesville responded to its first loss of the season a week ago by blasting Marion by 24 points earlier this week. ... Nettleton completed a season sweep of Paragould on Feb. 9 and has won five consecutive games. ... The Lady Raiders are tied with Paragould for third place in the East and lead Marion by two games.
SCHEDULING NOTE
On the boys side, No. 1 Bentonville's game with Rogers was postponed. No. 2 Little Rock Central was set to play Cabot, but that game has been pushed to Saturday. No. 7 Little Rock Parkview's 5A-Central game vs. Beebe also was moved to Saturday. No. 8 Jonesboro's game against Searcy was postponed, and No. 9 Marion was set to play Greene County Tech but it was canceled. On the girls side, No. 3 Melbourne was scheduled to play Hoxie as was No. 8 Harrison game against Huntsville. Both were canceled.