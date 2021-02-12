In the News

• Richard Oliver, a driver who was hospitalized with a broken back and a broken leg when his pickup plunged about 70 feet off a slippery interchange exit ramp near Milwaukee, said he is grateful to the two people who went to his aid, including a man who helped him make a phone call to his mom.

• Per Oeyvind Skogmo, a Norwegian police spokesman, said a foreign truck driver was deported and barred from returning for two years after being stopped by police twice within an hour for driving without mandatory snow chains near Tromsoe, north of the Arctic Circle.

• Kevin Chrisman, police chief of Parkville, Mo., said two men in a truck delivering firewood were killed in a dispute with a man who opened fire as the victims drove off with the wood, and the gunman was arrested after he called police to report the shooting.

• Tracy Rollins Jr., 28, of Dallas, a tractor-trailer driver accused in the slaying of a 47-year-old Virginia woman whose body was found on Interstate 80 in Union County, Pa., was arrested by police at a Connecticut truck stop, authorities said.

• Ron Magill, a spokesman for Florida's Zoo Miami, said Zinnia, a North American river otter, has given birth to three pups, the zoo's first births of the species, in the Florida: Mission Everglades exhibit and all are being well cared for by their first-time mother.

• Jason Selman, a fire lieutenant in Montgomery, Ala., said a boy, who wasn't identified because he is a minor, faces a felony first-degree arson charge after admitting that he set off a flare inside a Walmart store, starting a fire that caused minor damage.

• Tareq Alaows, 31, who fled the Syrian civil war five years ago, has learned fluent German, found a steady job and, while still waiting to officially become a German citizen, is campaigning for a seat in Parliament, saying he wants "to give a voice to refugees and migrants."

• Sister Andre, a French nun who is one of the world's oldest survivors of covid-19, celebrated her 117th birthday Thursday at a facility in Toulon with champagne, red wine and her favorite treats, a special Mass, and a video call from her great-nephews and great-great-nephews.