Listen Here! Rapper Emphasizes NOLA's Heroic Survival

"Ignorance"

The Weather Station

Fat Possum

The Weather Station -- project of Tamara Lindeman -- released her new album, "Ignorance," Feb. 5 and revealed that she has created a novel sonic landscape for The Weather Station. It's as hi-fi a record as Lindeman has ever made, breaking into pure pop at moments, at others a dense wilderness of notes; a deeply rhythmic and painful record that feels more urgent and clear than her work ever has.

Of her dynamic stunner single, "Parking Lot," Lindeman says: "'Parking Lot' is my strange gentle disco song about a humble encounter with a bird and being tired and being in love, and being heartbroken in ways I didn't quite yet understand."

"glbl wrmng vol. 1"

Pell

Ingrooves

New Orleans rapper Pell will release new conceptual project "glbl wrmng vol. 1" Feb. 19. GLBL WRMG is a new NOLA-centric collective launched by Pell and music professional Nate "Suave" Cameron of 20+ local artists and producers. "glbl wrmng vol. 1" is an ode to the strength and resilience of their beloved hometown and emphasizes the city's heroic survival.

"glbl wrmng vol. 1" aims to capture the beauty, vibrancy and, most importantly, resiliency of New Orleans -- a city that can attest to the harsh realities of climate change -- while simultaneously showcasing the artists and producers who are reinventing (and heating up) the city's sound.

