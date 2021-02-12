Mall standoff ends

in arrest, charge

A Jacksonville man was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault after a standoff with security guards Wednesday night at McCain Mall, according to a North Little Rock police arrest report.

Officers responded about 10:45 p.m. to a call about a disturbance at the mall, located at 3929 McCain Blvd., and found Charles Mitchell with handgun in a standoff with two security guards, the report said.

Mitchell, 57, dropped the handgun when ordered by police and was detained, according to the report. Security officers told police they initially confronted Mitchell because he was looking into vehicles in the parking lot, the report said.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Mitchell was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he was being held Thursday in lieu of $10,000 bond.

Paron man faces drug, gun charges

A Paron man was arrested Wednesday afternoon by Little Rock police on drug charges after he was accused of attempting to steal a Mack truck, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrested Gregory Covey, 43, at 11700 Interstate 30 Frontage Road, where they found a MAC 11 9mm, a .22-caliber revolver, a .22-caliber single-shot "hide-a-gun," brass knuckles and Demerol pills, according to the report.

Covey faces charges of felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, felony possession of schedule II drugs with purpose, felony theft of property and misdemeanor criminal use of a firearm.

He was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he was being held Thursday on $30,000 bond.