Motivation a specialty for Muss

Head Coach Eric Musselman with the University of Arkansas Razorback Men's basketball team yells from the sideline during play against Mississippi Valley State November 25, 2020, at Bud Walton Arena on the campus of the University in Fayetteville. Check out nwaonline.com/201126Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery.(NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

FAYETTEVILLE -- When it comes to pregame motivational talks, University of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman strives for authenticity.

That's why Musselman and three staff members -- Pat Ackerman, Anthony Ruta and Riley Hall -- were wearing real UPS shirts when they passed out boxes to the Razorbacks before last week's game against Mississippi State.

"We were going to lunch, and Coach Muss saw a UPS truck in a parking lot," Hall said. "He pulled over and asked the guy, 'How do we get one of those uniforms?'

"We tracked some down, and I don't know if UPS corporate was overly happy with it, but they had to be happy with all the publicity they got from it."

The video of Musselman telling the players they had to deliver like UPS when it came to defending and rebounding against the Bulldogs -- and the staff members delivering boxes to them with those messages -- went viral on social media after the Razorbacks' 61-45 victory.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hPvQBOKqo80]

It was shown on ESPN, TMZ and Barstool Sports among other media outlets.

Musselman said the goal is to come up with something better in his pregame talk than simply telling the players, "Hey, rebound," to reinforce what the coaches have been stressing in practice.

"We're trying to come up with something that loosens the atmosphere and they can have a little bit of fun with," Musselman said. "Something that's funny, we would hope, just to grab their attention."

The approach seems to be working considering the Razorbacks (15-5, 7-4 SEC) have won five consecutive conference games going into Saturday's matchup at No. 10 Missouri.

"I think it brings a little bit of humor," senior forward Justin Smith said. "It kind of lightens the mood a little bit, because a lot of times going into games it's all serious.

"You have to remember that this is a game and it's supposed to be fun. I think by him doing that it just makes us all feel a little bit more at ease."

Before Arkansas beat Kentucky 81-80 at Rupp Arena on Tuesday night to break an eight-game losing streak to the Wildcats, Musselman used a Kentucky Derby theme.

Speaking in front of a video screen showing horses at the Derby coming out of the starting gate, Musselman stressed the Razorbacks needed to start fast.

Then, with a recording of bugles calling the horses to the post, Musselman had Ackerman and Hall bring up a starting gate -- which the graduate assistants had made out of cardboard and tape, including hinges, and had the front painted with Razorback logos.

"We've got to come busting through the starting gate and play for 40 minutes," Musselman said as he pushed the gate open. "Everybody got it?"

Among other Musselman pregame themes this season:

• Taping pieces of cheese under the players' chairs in the locker room at Vanderbilt so they "wouldn't take the cheese" and assume how well they played in the second half in beating Auburn the previous game would carry over.

• Pouring liquid out of a gas container because he wanted the Razorbacks to "empty the tank" with how hard they played.

• Breaking one stick, but not being able to break five, signifying the Razorbacks had to stick together and play unselfishly.

• Using a magnifying glass and tools from an optometrist's office to show "all eyes" were on the Razorbacks before they played an historic in-state game against the University of Central Arkansas.

Last season Musselman used a toddler's potty training toilet to flush away a poor performance from a previous game.

"To just give a visual of, 'Hey, let's flush the game away' rather than say, 'Let's not worry about the last game,' " Musselman said. "Why not get up and flush a toilet to just say, 'Hey, let's forget what just happened. Let's get back to focusing on what's important, which is tonight's game.' "

Arkansas assistant coach David Patrick said he can see the positive impact the pregame talks have on the players.

"The guys look forward to it," Patrick said. "Obviously, you want your guys prepared and tough and ready to play, but I think Muss does a great job in terms of getting our guys loose before they go out for the battles that we have in the SEC."

Musselman said Biff Lloyd, his coach at Brecksville-Broadview High School in Ohio, provided inspiration for his pregame talks. NBA coaches with whom Musselman worked also helped shape his philosophy, including his father Bill Musselman, Doc Rivers and Mike Fratello.

Musselman said he has "stolen" motivational material from New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton.

"The pregame stuff, we take really seriously," Musselman said. "It's our last opportunity to get a theme for that particular night."

Ackerman, who was on Musselman's staff at Nevada, recalled that before playing Cincinnati in a second-round game in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, Musselman discovered Sweet 16 shirts for the Bearcats were being sold on Cincinnati's website.

Instead, Nevada advanced to the Sweet 16 with a 75-73 victory over Cincinnati.

"We took a screen shot of their website and put it up on our board before the game so our players knew Cincinnati already was selling the Sweet 16 shirts," Ackerman said. "Whoever decided to do that at Cincinnati, they obviously didn't know us well enough to know we'd find out about it and show the team.

"It speaks to the depths Coach Muss is willing to go to find just the right piece of motivation."

Men’s basketball

ARKANSAS

AT NO. 10 MISSOURI

WHEN 3 p.m. Central Saturday

WHERE Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Mo.

RECORDS Arkansas 15-5, 7-4 SEC; Missouri 13-4, 6-4

TV ESPN2