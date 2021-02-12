NWA Prep Basketball Report

The 4A-1 Conference will begin its postseason basketball tournament a little earlier than originally scheduled.

The athletic directors from the league's nine schools voted Thursday afternoon to cancel the remaining regular-season games with inclement weather in the forecast in the upcoming days and begin its conference tournament tonight with three games.

"With what the weather is like right now and what they are calling for next week, this was a move for the kids," Gravette athletic director Norman Mitchell said. "It gives some teams a better chance of getting into the regionals.

"I don't think it would be fair to some teams if you based on just the standings with teams playing others a different number of times. This will give players an opportunity to extend their seasons."

The updated schedule leaves Gravette in a sticky situation because both of its teams are the No. 3 seeds in the West and are expected to host games at 6 p.m. Saturday against different schools. The girls' game will be played in the new arena, while the boys' game will be played in the old gym.

The cancellations also kept some teams from a possible move to a higher seed. Farmington's girls are now the West Division's second seed but could have been the top seed if the Lady Cardinals had defeated Pea Ridge in tonight's scheduled game in Blackhawk Arena.

"As coaches, we learn that sports mimic life," Farmington coach Brad Johnson said. "And in life, there are a lot of twists and turns involved. We're just trying to be thankful for another opportunity to play, and we'll try to take care of the things we can control."

The 3A-1 Conference announced Thursday that it will also forego today's regular-season games and start its tournament with two first-round games and four more Saturday. The semifinals and championship games will be split with the boys playing Wednesday and Friday and the girls playing Thursday and Saturday.

-- Henry Apple

• @NWAHenry

BENTONVILLE HIGH

Tigers clinch top seed

Bentonville boys coach Dick Rippee admitted he wasn't sure what would happen next after the whistle blew during the closing seconds of his team's game Tuesday night at Fayetteville.

Landon Glasper drove into the lane for a possible game-tying shot, but he ran into Bentonville senior Thane Spencer and was called for charging. That allowed the Tigers to escape Bulldog Arena with a 60-58 win.

"I began looking at the clock and getting ready for a tie game," Rippee said. "But Thane is our most experienced player with three years on the varsity team. It was fitting for him to pull out that play.

"It was a good thing that the whistle had blown. Glasper might have missed the layup, but there was somebody else there who would have tipped in the ball and sent the game into overtime."

The win means Bentonville (17-1, 11-0) has clinched a share of the 6A-West regular-season title -- its first under Rippee -- and the top seed for the upcoming conference tournament. The Tigers can clinch the title outright with one more win, beginning with tonight's game at Rogers.

It also means Bentonville earns a bye to the conference tournament semifinals and two home games for the conference tournament. Rippee, however, says that's not all the Tigers want to accomplish before the season ends.

"If our only goal was winning a conference championship, I would be a little concerned," Rippee said. "There are other goals we have set for our program, and one of them is to be the best we can be every night.

"We have the opportunity to go 14-0 in the league and more than that with the conference tournament. We believe our most important games are yet to come, and we want to be playing our best when those games arrive."

-- Henry Apple

• @NWAHenry

LAVACA

Showdown tonight

in 2A-4

An important rematch in the 2A-4 Conference will unfold tonight when Lavaca plays at Mountainburg.

Lavaca (14-6, 10-1) can clinch the conference championship outright after earning a share of the league title last week with a win over Acorn. Lavaca edged Mountainburg 58-57 when the teams met in December but beating the Dragons a second time on their home court will be quite a challenge.

"That's a tough matchup for us," Lavaca coach Renner Reed said of the Dragons, who are 8-2 in conference play. "That first game was very intense."

Lavaca sits atop the conference standings despite losing five starters from last season. Different playmakers have emerged, including Drake Grantham, a junior who averages 16 points and eight rebounds per game. Luke Watson, another junior, averages 15 points per game.

"We're really starting to jell with our chemistry," Reed said. "We're showing great progression after a tough start to the season."

-- Rick Fires • @NWARick

FS NORTHSIDE

Grizzlies finding groove

Sitting in the visiting locker room after a 27-point loss to Bryant on Jan. 5, Fort Smith Northside players hung their heads. For a program rich in championship tradition, things were looking bleak.

But longtime coach Eric Burnett told his team things would get better as the calendar moved forward, and now those words are coming to fruition.

"After that game, I told the kids that night that we're going to be OK," Burnett said. "That we needed to show improvement by the first of February and be ready to make a run by the middle of February for the state tournament."

The Grizzlies took their coach at his word and the result has been three wins in their last four games including a 70-66 win against No. 1 Little Rock Central last Friday, followed by Tuesday's win on the road at Little Rock Catholic.

Jacob Joe has been shouldering most of the scoring load for Northside. Joe had 23 points on Tuesday.

"He's playing with a lot of confidence right now," Burnett said of his senior guard. "Earlier in the season he wasn't playing with a lot of confidence but now he is and you can see it."

Transfer Tamaury Releford, a 6-9 senior who previously played at Fayetteville, has also shown a marked improvement and scored 16 points to go along with 8 rebounds in the win Tuesday.

Northside (10-10, 6-5 6A Central) will host Conway today, then travel to North Little Rock next Tuesday.

"Last week was the first time we've been able to practice with our whole team this season," said Burnett, whose team has dealt with covid-19 protocol issues most of the season. "Once we were able to actually all be together, you can see how our chemistry has improved and that is showing on the court. These next few games will be huge for us to try and build on this momentum."

-- Chip Souza • @nwachip

PARIS

Lady Eagles on move

Paris may be one of those teams with a mediocre record that could pull some upsets during postseason play.

The Lady Eagles (10-11, 5-8) have won two of their past three games, including a 53-52 win over Cedarville (17-4, 9-3) on Tuesday. The game was a rematch from earlier in the season when Cedarville pulled away late and won by 12 points.

Paris was scheduled to face Booneville Thursday night before beginning district play on Saturday.

Jadyn Hart had 23 points and 10 rebounds in the win Tuesday night over Cedarville. Jacee Hart added nine points.

"That win showed we're able to compete with the teams at the top of our conference," Paris coach Donald Hart said. "We were down 10, then down five at halftime, and got up by 10 in the second half. It was a good win. I hope we can carry that momentum into district."

Paris has shown steady progress with a team where Jadyn Hart, the coach's daughter, is the lone senior. Juniors Jacee Hart and Brailey Forst, a top volleyball player, are gaining in experience and confidence.

"Brailey is a good rebounder and shes' scored 19 and 17 points in two of her last three games," Hart said. "Our rebounding was really good against Cedarville. We got enough stops in our man-to-man to win the game."

-- Rick Fires • @NWARick