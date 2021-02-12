100 years ago

Feb. 12, 1921

NEWPORT -- Mrs. Mattie Deatheridge, aged 33, charged with the murder of her brother-in-law, Homer Deatheridge, on October 13 last, tonight was found not guilty by a jury in Jackson Circuit Court, which deliberated on her case just 20 minutes. Much interest had been manifested in the trial, and when the clerk read the verdict loud cheers came from the spectators and continued, despite efforts of the court to maintain order. The defense was based on testimony of Mrs. Deatheridge that her husband, Will Deatheridge, killed his brother because of jealousy.

50 years ago

Feb. 12, 1971

WATSON CHAPEL -- About 400 white students walked off the Watson Chapel High School campus Thursday morning in protest of court-ordered desegregation of the district. A like number of parents joined them. Despite the walkout, school officials contended that the schools had been unitized, as ordered by the federal District Judge Oren E. Harris. "Things were going along satisfactorily," Superintendent Dale Spradlin said during the morning. He said he had talked to Judge Harris and said the judge seemed satisfied with the implementation.

25 years ago

Feb. 12, 1996

JONESBORO -- In hopes of keeping the Northeast District Fairgrounds from moving to their back yards, a group of north Jonesboro residents gave the district's fair board a list of 14 alternative sites Thursday. The selections are in response to the board's January public request for potential fair locations. The board has set a Feb. 15 deadline for suggestions. The sites are in or near industrial areas of Jonesboro, or in areas that won't be developed residentially. In July 1994, the board announced that it had outgrown its present fairgrounds in a commercially zoned area in the center of Jonesboro.

10 years ago

Feb. 12, 2011

• In preparation for Wednesday's snow, people not only flocked to grocery stores to load up on supplies, but also flooded into libraries to get items to fight the expected cabin fever. "It's funny that books are on par with bread and milk for snow necessities," Central Arkansas Library System spokesman Susan Gele said. "Books and milk and bread are what you need for snow these days ... particularly for [Wednesday's] snow explosion." Of the 14,661 items checked out, 27 percent, or 3,958, were DVDs. The rest were books or audiobooks.