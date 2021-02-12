Police investigation starts when man's body found

The Pine Bluff Police Department is in the early stages of an investigation into a Thursday afternoon homicide, the first of 2021 in Pine Bluff.

At this time the victim is unidentified, according to a news release from Sgt. Richard Wegner, police public information officer.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of West 29th Avenue at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday about a possible body outside a residence.

Once officers arrived, they found the body of an adult black male with possible gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner Eric Belcher at 1:57 p.m. The body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the official cause and manner of death, according to Wegner.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police department's detective division at 870-730-2090 or dispatch at 870-541-5300. Also, there is a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any suspect or suspects.

Information can also be shared by Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pinebluff.pbpd/.