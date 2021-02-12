SEC coaches pick Hogs 3rd in West

Catcher Casey Opitz was among four Razorbacks who made the preseason All-SEC first team, joining Robert Moore, Christian Franklin and Matt Goodheart. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas baseball team was picked to finish third in the SEC West, and the Razorbacks had four players named to the preseason All-SEC team that was voted on by league coaches and released Thursday.

A tight vote in the predictions reflects how competitive the SEC West is expected to be. The Razorbacks finished just six points behind division-favorite Ole Miss in the poll, and one point behind Mississippi State for second place.

Arkansas received two first-place votes in the division. LSU is predicted to finish fourth, Texas A&M fifth, Auburn sixth and Alabama seventh in the West.

The Razorbacks shared the division title in 2018 and 2019. There was no champion last year after play was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Arkansas is represented on the preseason All-SEC first team by catcher Casey Opitz, second baseman Robert Moore, center fielder Christian Franklin and Matt Goodheart, a projected first baseman who was selected as a designated hitter and utility player.

The Razorbacks' four selections tied with Florida for the most on the team.

Absent from the All-SEC teams is a Razorback pitcher. Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said last month that he felt questions about starting pitching would push his team down in preseason polls.

"I think a lot of people who maybe haven't been around here a lot, they like our lineup. They like our returners," Van Horn said on Jan. 29. "They know we have a good amount of pitchers, but I think the difference between us being ranked 14th in a [national] poll or fourth in a poll is because of starting pitching.

"We don't have those two big-time guys back that Florida has or Texas Tech has, or some of those teams being ranked ahead of us. Like Ole Miss ... I mean, they've got three starters back. So, we've got to get our rotation figured out."

Florida, predicted to win the SEC title, received all but one first-place vote in the SEC East. Vanderbilt was picked second in the division, followed in order by Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia, Missouri and Kentucky.

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.

Florida is the top-ranked team in the preseason and one of nine SEC teams ranked in the USA Today coaches poll. Other ranked SEC teams in the preseason include Vanderbilt (3), Ole Miss (5), Mississippi State (7), Arkansas (8), LSU (9), Tennessee (16), South Carolina (20) and Georgia (24).

Arkansas is scheduled to play every ranked SEC team except Vanderbilt. The Razorbacks are scheduled to play 24 games against teams ranked in the preseason USA Today poll, including No. 4 Texas Tech, No. 10 Texas and No. 11 TCU during the College Baseball Showcase on Feb. 19-21 in Arlington, Texas.

"If you look at the schedule, it's loaded," Van Horn said. "We're going to find out pretty quick what we need to work on with who we play."